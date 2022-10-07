Todd McClure
BATON ROUGE — Todd McClure, a four-year starter at center for LSU and a 1998 first team All-America, has been named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Legends Class, the SEC announced on Thursday.

The class will be honored at the 2022 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 2-3 in Atlanta, Ga, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Friday, December 2 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.



