NEW ORLEANS – Jayden Daniels found Jaray Jenkins for a two-yard touchdown as time in regulation expired, but Florida State blocked the extra point to lead the Seminoles over LSU, 24-23, on Sunday Night at the Caesars Superdome.

The Tigers fall to 0-1 and will return to action on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at home against Southern on the SEC Network.



