AUBURN, AL – Falling behind 17-0 in the second quarter, LSU scored 21 unanswered points to beat Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, 21-17.

LSU improved to 4-1 with the victory, while Auburn dropped to 3-2 on the year. The Tigers return to Death Valley next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN against Tennessee.



