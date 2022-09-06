Charlie Flynn
VERONA, N.Y. – Charlie Flynn recorded his fourth career top-10 finish after posting a three-round score of 1-under-par 215 and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Golf team wrapped up its first event of the 2022-23 season at the Turning Stone Invitational on Monday at Turning Stone Resort.

Louisiana, which will compete at Louisiana Tech's Jim Rivers Intercollegiate next week at Squire Creek Country Club, finished in a seventh-place tie in the 54-hole event after posting a team score of 898.



