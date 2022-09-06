VERONA, N.Y. – Charlie Flynn recorded his fourth career top-10 finish after posting a three-round score of 1-under-par 215 and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Golf team wrapped up its first event of the 2022-23 season at the Turning Stone Invitational on Monday at Turning Stone Resort.
Louisiana, which will compete at Louisiana Tech's Jim Rivers Intercollegiate next week at Squire Creek Country Club, finished in a seventh-place tie in the 54-hole event after posting a team score of 898.
Matt Weber posted the low round of the day for the Ragin' Cajuns on a wet, dreary course with a 4-over-par 76. Flynn, who posted rounds of 68 and 69 in Sunday's opening rounds, carded a 6-over-78 and earned his first top-10 finish since a seventh-place performance at the 2021 Craft Farms Intercollegiate.
Freshman Malan Potgieter finished 35th overall in the field (72-76-80-228) with Jake Marler one stroke back in 36th (76-73-80-229). Weber (80-75-76-231) and Eli Ortego (76-75-80-231) each finished in a tie for 40th.
Host and defending champion Missouri claimed its 10th tournament crown in the event's history finishing at 847 overall. Stetson (858), Delaware (872), Towson (880) and Boston College (882) rounded out the top five with Stetson's Matt Gauntlett (13-under-203) defeating Missouri's Jack Lundin (203) in a playoff.
TURNING STONE INTERCOLLEGIATE
Sept. 4-5, 2022
Verona, N.Y. (Turning Stone Resort)
Par 72, 6,882 yards
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Missouri 278-279-290-847; 2. Stetson 286-286-286-858; 3. Delaware 291-285-296-872; 4. Towson 293-292-295-880; 5. Boston College 300-288-294-882; 6. George Mason 289-300-298-887; T7. Louisiana 292-292-314-898; T7. Sacred Heart 300-301-297-898; 9. Mount St. Mary's 297-304-312-913; 10. Niagara 310-310-311-931; 11. St. Francis (Pa.) 311-312-322-945.
LOUISIANA INDIVIDUALS
T7. Charlie Flynn 68-69-78-215; 35. Malan Potgieter 72-76-80-228; T36. Jake Marler 76-73-80-229; T40. Eli Ortego 76-75-80-231; T40. Matt Weber 80-75-76-231.