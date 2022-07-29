lsu flory
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Fran Flory, LSU Volleyball’s all-time winningest coach has been selected to be inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.

Joining Flory will be Susan Brewer, Shelton Collier and Rich Luenemann to make up the 2022 AVCA Hall of Fame Class. With the addition of these four volleyball icons, the number of AVCA Hall of Famers increases to 96. The quartet will be formally recognized at the 2022 AVCA Convention in Omaha, Neb. During the Jostens Coaches Honors Luncheon on Thursday, December 15.



