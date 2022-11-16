After an intense first round of prep football playoffs, only five Teche-area teams remain in the hunt for the 2022 state championship.
In the new LHSAA playoff system, teams that received a first-round BYE will host the second round game, regardless of any upsets that may have occurred. All Teche-area teams will play away from home this week.
No. 10 Westgate
In Non-Select Division I, the 2021 state champs will continue their title defense when they travel to No. 7 seed Slidell on Friday. Slidell finished the regular season with a 8-2 record, including an eight-game win streak that was broken by Northshore in Week 10. In the first round, Slidell defeated No. 26 seed Hammond by a score of 55-22. Westgate defeated No. 23 seed Belle Chasse 35-14 in their first-round contest.
No. 11 St. Martinville
The Tigers made easy work of No. 22 seed DeRidder in the first round, defeating the Dragons 28-7. St. Martinville will now hit the road to face No. 6 seed Lutcher, who finished the regular season with a 9-1 record, in the second round. The Tigers have turned to star RB Steven Blanco all season, but aren’t afraid to mix it up on offense with accurate passes from quarterback Kaden Zenon.
No. 15 Erath
It was anyone’s guess who would come out on top when Erath battled it out against No. 18 seed Eunice last week. The Bobcats dominated possession, but were trailing before turning the tide to secure their second place matchup with No. 2 seed West Feliciana. The Saints are currently on a 10-game win streak after finishing the season with a perfect 10-0 record and earning a first-round BYE.
No. 13 Loreauville
Loreauville’s season hasn’t been as easy-going as head coach Terry Martin would have liked, but the Tigers have turned up when it matters. After going 6-4 in the regular season and clinching a piece of the District 8-2A title, the Tigers destroyed Vidalia 50-6. Loreauville will now travel to No. 4 seed St. James for their second round matchup. St. James received a first-round BYE and finished the regular season with an 8-2 record.
No. 12 Hanson Memorial
Hanson Memorial had a hot start to the season this year, winning seven games straight before falling twice to some of the top teams in Class 1A. After narrowly defeating No. 21 Delta Charter 48-46 in the first round, the Tigers will now face No. 5 seed St. Mary’s, who finished their season with a 9-1 record and received a first-round BYE.