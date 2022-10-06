LSU Baseball postseason
BATON ROUGE, La. – Five former LSU players will participate in the 2022 Major League Baseball Playoffs that begin on Friday.

The former Tigers who are on active MLB playoff rosters include second baseman DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees, third baseman Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, pitcher Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies and catcher Austin Nola of the San Diego Padres.



