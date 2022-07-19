PreseasonAllSLC.jpg
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NATCHITOCHES – A pair of Northwestern State senior defensive backs earned first-team preseason All-Southland Conference honors Wednesday, highlighting five Demons awarded by league coaches.

Cornerback Shemar Bartholomew and safety PJ Herrington are the Demons' lone first-team selections, making up half the first-team secondary.

Bartholomew, a New Orleans native, earned second-team All-Southland Conference honors after intercepting two passes and breaking up six others. His nine career interceptions ranked him 27th among active FCS players at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Bartholomew enters his final season as a Demon two interceptions shy of the career top 10 in school history.

Herrington, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, has made an impact in his two seasons in a Demon uniform, averaging close to six tackles per game while adding three interceptions and three pass breakups in 15 career games as a Demon.

In the fall, Herrington ranked third on the team in tackles with 53 despite missing the final two games of the season.

Redshirt junior running back Scooter Adams was a preseason second-team selection.

Adams missed the final seven games of the 2021 season but finished as NSU's third-leading rusher with 286 yards and a touchdown. In 10 career games, the Hallettsville, Texas, product has rushed for 967 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection after the spring 2021 season.

The Demons placed a pair of senior defensive linemen on the second team as well.

Sixth-year senior Isaiah Longino and Jomard Valsin Jr. were named to the unit.

Longino enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, his first as a defensive linemen. The Humble, Texas, product recorded 9.5 sacks, ranking second in the Southland and seventh on NSU's single-season list.

Longino enters the 2022 campaign with 15.5 career sacks, sixth most in Demon career history.

Valsin slides into the Beast position in new defensive coordinator Weston Glaser's scheme after a season in which he recorded a team-leading 68 tackles (9.5 for loss), four quarterback hurries, three sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception.

NSU opens its 2022 season at Montana on Sept. 3.

First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
QBLindsey Scott Jr.UIWSr.Zachary, La.
RBCollin Guggenheim*NichollsSo.Kenner, La.
RBDeonta McMahon*McNeeseSr.Frostploof, Fla.
TE/HBLee NeGrotto*NichollsSo.Pass Christian, Miss.
WRTaylor Grimes*UIWSr.Godly, Texas
WRK.J. Franklin*NichollsJr.Prairieville, La.
WRGage Larvadain*SoutheasternSo.Donaldsonville, La.
OLCaron Coleman*McNeeseSr.St. Louis, Mo.
OLNash Jones*UIWJr.Nacogdoches, Texas
OLJohn Allen*SoutheasternJr.Jackson, Miss.
OLJalen Bell*SoutheasternSr.Amory, Miss.
OLEvan Roussel*NichollsSo.Lutcher, La.
PKGavin Lasseigne*NichollsJr.Raceland, La.
PBrady Buell*HBUSr.Traverse City, Mich.

 

First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
DLPerry Ganci*NichollsJr.New Orleans, La.
DLMason Kinsey*McNeeseSr.Mansfield, Texas
DLCameron Preston*UIWGr.Crowley, Texas
DLGarrett Crawford*SoutheasternJr.Slidell, La.
DLAccord Green*McNeeseSr.New Orleans, La.
LBKelechi Anyalebechi*UIWGr.Pearland, Texas
LBKordell Williams*McNeeseR-Sr.Carencro, La.
DBZy Alexander*SoutheasternSo.Loreauville, La.
DBKaleb Culp*UIWJr.Dallas, Texas
DBShemar Bartholomew*Northwestern StateSr.New Orleans, La.
DBDonniel Ward-McGee*SoutheasternSr.New Orleans, La.
DBPJ HerringtonNorthwestern StateSr.Natchez, Miss.
KRGage Larvadain*SoutheasternSo.Donaldsonville, La.
PRMason Pierce*McNeeseR-So.Pearland, Texas

 

Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
QBKohen GranierNichollsSr.Destrehan, La.
RBTaron Jones*SoutheasternSr.Mandeville, La.
RBScooter AdamsNorthwestern StateR-Jr.Hallettsville, Texas
TE/HBRoger McCullerUIWGr.Hallsville, Texas
WRDarion ChafinUIWGr.Wichita Falls, Texas
WRMason PierceMcNeeseR-So.Pearland, Texas
WRCJ TurnerSoutheasternR-Sr.LaPlace, La.
OLMark BarthelemyNichollsSr.Opelousas, La.
OLReid FrancisUIWSr.College Station, Texas
OLCaleb JohnsonUIWGr.Mount Pleasant, Texas
OLCalvin BarkatMcNeeseSr.Sachse, Texas
OLBrennan LanclosSoutheasternR-Jr.Mandeville, La.
PKCarson MohrUIWSr.The Woodlands, Texas
PKeven Nguyen*UIWGr.Rohnert Park, Calif.

 

Second Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
DLIsaiah LonginoNorthwestern StateSr.Humble, Texas
DLJomard ValsinNorthwestern StateSr.Port Arthur, Texas
DLBryce CageSoutheasternSo.Baton Rouge, La.
LBRodney Dansby*HBUSo.Houston, Texas
LBIsaiah Paul*UIWR-Jr.San Antonio, Texas
LBHayden Shaheen*NichollsSo.Baton Rouge, La.
LBBrennan YoungHBUSr.Conroe, Texas
DBElliott DavisonUIWJr.Flint, Texas
DBJordan JacksonNichollsJr.Prairieville, La.
DBIsaiah CashHBUSo.Austin, Texas
DBBrandon RichardUIWSr.San Antonio, Texas
DBCoi MillerHBUSr.Fort Worth, Texas
KRCe'Cori ToldsUIWGr.Houston, Texas
PRGage LarvadainSoutheasternSo.Donaldsonville, La.


Tags