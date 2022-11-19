Vacherie — When Loreauville drew No. 4 seed St. James in the second round of the LHSAA Division III playoffs, the team always knew it would be quite the mountain to climb.
After mistakes dropped the Tigers to a 0-14 deficit in the first quarter, the mountain looked nearly impossible to vanquish.
For many teams, dropping that far behind that early would kill their spirits and signal the beginning of the end, but not for Loreauville.
Early in the second half, the Tigers were able to drive down into Wildcat territory on the back of senior running back Evan Simon. Once inside the redzone, QB Hayden Benoit found a tightly marked Ethan Vicknair in the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
As the offense began to settle into the game, so too did Loreauville’s defense. After pinning the St. James offense on their own 11 yard line with just minutes left in the second quarter, Loreauville’s Kaine Olivier tipped a pass from the Wildcat QB straight into the hands of fellow junior lineman Trace McHugh, who carried the ball into the endzone to bring the Tigers level just before the half.
Head coach Terry Martin said that the early mistakes cost his team a lot of momentum, which can come back to haunt you against a good team like St. James.
“Against a team that’s that explosive and that good, one or two errors and it flips really fast,” Martin explained. “That’s what happened. They made a couple of errors that made us feel good in the first half, so I think we scared them a bit, but it was hard to keep up with them. They’re a really good football team.”
As Loreauville entered halftime with a tied score, Martin said he was worried that eventually the defensive pressure would crack and the St. James offense would begin to break free.
“At that point, defensively we were playing well,” Martin said about the team. “We were getting to the quarterback a little bit and they weren’t running the ball that effectively. If you stick with it and you’re that talented, sooner or later you’re going to get free. A couple of times we stopped him because of the pressure, but when you send in an extra linebacker or two and you miss, it’s all over. It’s a ‘feast or famine’ thing. If you get it it’s a five-yard loss but if you miss, it’s a long gain. We had trouble stopping him, so we had to do that to have a chance.”
Unfortunately, the misses began to pile up for the Tigers.
An onside kick to begin the second half was easily recovered by the Wildcats, starting them off on the Loreauville 47 yard line. A mixture of passes and runs moved St. James down the field easily, where senior RB Kaden Williams was able to stroll into the endzone for a one-yard rushing TD.
The Tigers tried to answer back with points of their own, but failed to convert on 4th down, turning over possession on their own 35. Another rushing TD from Williams increased the Wildcats’ lead to 14 points.
Williams added another touchdown in the third quarter, followed by a 25-yard touchdown catch by LSU-commit Khai Prean.
With the game all but over, and his team suffering from numerous injuries, Martin brought on junior RB Joshua Polk to finish out the contest.
“By the time we were at the end of the game, I was getting more concerned with our kids,” Martin said of his growing list of injured players. “We had some that were so beat up, and we’ve been beat up for the majority of the second half of the season. I can’t ask any more from those kids with how hard they played. Some of them were playing through injuries right up until the end. I’m so proud of how hard the kids played and how they finished the game.”
Evan Simon finished the game with 109 yards from 24 carries. Joshua Polk managed 55 yards from 5 carries.
Sophomore QB Hayden Benoit went 7/18 for 37 yards and one TD, adding 13 additional yards on the ground against St. James.
Defensive coordinator Eric Howard said that the team played well, but just couldn’t contain St. James’ explosive offense.
“We came out here with an anticipation of playing great and we had a little bit of a rough start early on, but we played great towards the middle of the second half,’ Howard said. “We just couldn’t hold them. They’re a great football team and when you hold them to 14 for a half, you just hope that you can play as great in the second half and it didn’t work out that way.”
The Tigers faced several challenges this season, from the departure of several key seniors last year to a new playoff structure that paired Loreauville against 3A teams like St. James.
Howard said that despite losing several defensive starters last season, the coaching staff was able to get them where they needed to be.
“We’ve got a bunch of really good coaches who have been on defense for a long time,” he said. “We knew that we were losing a bunch of athletes but we figured by the end of the year we would be able to get these boys coached up. I think we did a pretty decent job. They played great and that’s all that we can ask for. You come out here, play as hard as you can and hopefully you can win. It just wasn’t our night.”
Martin said that while playing a 3A school isn’t ideal, the biggest struggle is the difference in roster depth.
“They were a 2A school and they went to 3A, but they may have to come back down soon so we could’ve played them anyway,” Martin said. “We’ll see how things work out in January. There will probably be some things that come up, but this is what we have right now. You can see their numbers but also how many guys they have going both ways. They have just a few, while we have six or seven. By the time you get to the third or fourth quarter, that really takes its toll.”
The Tigers finished the season with a combined 7-5 record.
Westgate 28, Slidell 7
Westgate hit the road for their second round playoff game, traveling to No. 7 seed Slidell after defeating Belle Chasse 35-14 last week.
The teams were locked in a stalemate for the first quarter, with neither team able to find the others’ endzone. The Tigers finally kicked off the scoring in the second quarter, but the lead didn’t last long. Slidell added seven points of their own to tie the game before the half.
Another TD, this time in the third quarter, gave the Tigers back the lead. Taking advantage of a tired and sloppy Slidell side, Westgate added another 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Quarterback Jaboree Antoine finished the game with 285 total yards and three touchdowns.
Brailon Raymond led the team in receiving yards, picking up 106 yards and one TD from four catches. Dedrick Latulas (71 yards, 1 TD) and Amaaz Eugene (30 yards, 1 TD) also impressed. Tavias Gordon added a 43 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Antoine made one interception. Tayshaun Fusilier had a fumble recovery.
After the upset, Westgate will regain home field advantage next week when the Tigers play host to No. 2 seed Neville.
Neville finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and defeated No. 15 seed East Ascension 31-9 in their second round game. Neville received a first-round BYE to begin the Division I playoffs.
West Feliciana 55, Erath 21
The Bobcats narrowly advanced past No. 18 seed Eunice last week, but ran straight into the meat grinder when they traveled to No. 2 seed West Feliciana in the second round.
Scoring just 13 points in the first half compared to West Feliciana’s 40, Erath exhibited their never-say-die spirit by adding six more points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.
The Bobcats finished the season with a combined 8-4 record.
Lutcher 49, St. Martinville 33
Despite battling back and forth all night for the lead, the St. Martinville Tigers were unable to come out on top when it mattered most.
After jumping out to an early 13-7 lead over Lutcher, the Tigers allowed their opponents back into the game with two TDs in the second half.
Trailing as they entered halftime by a score of 21-19, St. Martinville looked unable to find a way to hold off the Lutcher offense.
The Tigers added another 14 points in the third quarter, but Lutcher added 28 to improve their lead to 49-33.
The Tigers end the season with a combined 7-5 record.
St. Mary’s 45, Hanson Memorial 0
After a tight game against Delta Charter that saw Hanson come out on top by just two points, the Tigers drew No. 5 seed St. Mary’s in the second round.
Hanson struggled offensively all night, ending the game without ever making a trip to the endzone. St. Mary’s didn’t have that problem, adding 24 points in the first half and 21 more in the second.
Hanson ended the season with a combined 9-3 record.