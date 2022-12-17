Despite registering several shots on goal and controlling possession for most of the game, it was a headed goal by Dawson Derouen that proved to be the difference when New Iberia Senior High hosted Vermilion Catholic on Thursday.
NISH, coming off a two-game winning streak, took charge of the contest immediately. With a solid defensive performance and a dynamic attacking front, the Yellow Jackets were able to regain possession and quickly transition into an attacking opportunity.
After controlling the game for nearly half an hour, NISH still hadn’t found the back of the VC net and were hoping to add a goal before the halftime break. A foul in the VC half gave NISH an opportunity to set up inside the opposition penalty area, and a lofted free kick from near the NISH bench found its way to the unmarked head of Dawson Derouen, who dispatched it cleanly to give his side the lead.
Head coach Hale Trahan said that his team played well and were able to control the game well against VC.
“We came out of the gate and felt their pace and matched it,” Trahan said. “We possessed the ball well and had three or four great opportunities in the first half that we didn’t finish. Like I told the boys after the game, it’s important for us to take advantage of those opportunities early so that by the end of the game we’re not letting them hang around and have an opportunity to come back. It’s happened a few times already this year where we have opportunities to finish or a goal gets called off and then we let teams come back and equalize or win at the end because we weren’t able to close them out early.”
Unfortunately for Trahan, that’s exactly what Vermilion Cathoic was able to do. Despite having several clear-cut chances at goal in the second half, NISH was unable to get the better of the VC goalkeeper and were forced to hold off counter attacks all night to maintain the slender lead.
The defense was able to hold on to the lead, giving NISH an important win just before Christmas break. Trahan said that their set-piece goal was an important one to score, especially as the team looks to set themselves up for success against some of the larger schools later in the season.
“A lot of our goals come from set pieces,” he explained. “Against ESA, both of our goals came from set pieces and I was kind of reiterating to them that in those scenarios, you have to be the aggressor in the box. You can’t worry about the defender or the goalkeeper, they need to worry about getting to the ball first and somehow getting a shot on frame. Against strong Division I schools at the end of the season, we’ll need to be able to capitalize on those opportunities.”
With a 5-4-1 record, the Yellow Jackets have had an inconsistent season so far. Against VC, despite controlling the tempo for most of the game, NISH still struggled to not give the ball away after quick passes were played forward into empty space. Trahan said that his team has improved their movement without the ball, but will need to continue to work on it as the season progresses.
“The biggest thing that we’ve developed and the thing that still hinders us is off the ball movement,” he said. ‘We train very intelligently, so every player who is on the field should know where the ball needs to go but the players off the ball aren’t reading the play early enough to be in the spot they need to be in to receive that pass. We’re still in the development process right now.”
After losing several key seniors last season, Trahan said that he needed his JV players to step up to support the remaining starters. So far, they’ve done a good job to keep the NISH team well balanced.
“A lot of the guys who played mostly JV last season are going to be important to this team now,” Trahan said. “The guys who are returning starters have already proved themselves on the field, so it’s the guys who fill out the rest of the lineup that will really need to step up. They have for the most part. We’re still trying to adjust to the pace of play for some of them.”
One of those returning starters is senior Fernando Ayala. As the midfield maestro for the Yellow Jackets, Ayala controls the team and creates opportunities for his attackers. Against Vermilion Catholic, Ayala would routinely be swarmed by three players and still manage to dribble into space or set up a forward pass to slice through the VC defense.
“Fernando is a fantastic player. I’ve had to rein him in a little bit with staying strong mentally earlier in the season but he’s responded very well to all of the advice that I’ve given him,” Trahan explained. “For a player of his quality, it shows a lot about his character that he’s taking the instruction well. I told him that I can’t do half of the things that he can do with a soccer ball, so wherever he sees the space on the field to create, he’s kind of our point guard.”
Ayala isn’t just creating opportunities for himself, either. In addition to being one of the team’s best goalscorers, Ayala is also perfecting his ability to put others into scoring positions.
“One thing that I’ve been stressing to Fernando is that he needs to use his skills to create for others,” Trahan said of Ayala’s role on the team. “He’s excellent on the ball, and we have two brand new wingers and a new striker, so we rely on him to create opportunities for those guys and he’s doing well to get the ball to them in space.”
NISH will return to action on Tuesday when they host Division II powerhouse STM. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.