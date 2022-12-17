Despite registering several shots on goal and controlling possession for most of the game, it was a headed goal by Dawson Derouen that proved to be the difference when New Iberia Senior High hosted Vermilion Catholic on Thursday.

NISH, coming off a two-game winning streak, took charge of the contest immediately. With a solid defensive performance and a dynamic attacking front, the Yellow Jackets were able to regain possession and quickly transition into an attacking opportunity.



