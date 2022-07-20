Purchase Access

NFL wide receiver and Westgate High School alumnus Diontae Spencer held his first ever Diontae Spencer Youth Football Camp at Westgate High on Saturday.

The camp, which was broken into two sessions, was available for athletes ages 7-17 year old. Campers performed drills, played mini games, and learned fundamental football techniques from some of the area’s best players and coaches.



