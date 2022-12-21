The first annual Chris Simmons Basketball Tournament, held last weekend at Acadiana Christian School, drew a large crowd looking to support not only ACS athletics, but also the Simmons family.
On the one-year anniversary of Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmons’ passing, the tournament was a great way to honor the Simmons family and their contributions to Acadiana Christian School.
“We got a new athletic director this year and this is the first time that they’re doing a basketball tournament as a fundraiser,” explained Chris’ older sister, Katie Derouen. “They asked us if they could name it after my brother, Christopher Simmons, who was killed by a drunk driver a year ago.”
Several local middle schools took part in the tournament, including Jeanerette Middle and Anderson Middle.
The tournament, which is primarily a basketball fundraiser, also featured several ways to honor the fallen Simmons siblings.
“Since three of my siblings got killed, we can’t do something for Christopher and not for the girls,” Derouen said. “Last year Kendra Scott Jewelry did a pop-up shop fundraiser for our family and they wanted to do something again for the one-year anniversary. That represents my sister, Lindy, because she loved jewelry. The little one, Kamryn, had such a giving heart we wanted to do a blood drive to honor her. It just so happened that one of the students at ACS has a father who has been on dialysis for years and just got active on the transplant list. The blood drive gave a $15 bill credit to the family for everyone that came to donate.”
In addition to being honored with the tournament, the fallen Simmons siblings are also going to be the namesake of the ACS Athletic Complex. The family has already managed to get new lights for the softball field donated by Cleco, along with a new scoreboard courtesy of Pepsi.
The next item on the list is an entryway between the church and school.
“20% of all the proceeds from Kendra Scott Jewelry is going to construct an entry way into the school,” said Derouen. “There’s not really anything separating the church from the school. They’re also allowing us to name the sports complex after my siblings. The quote we got was between $30 and $50 thousand, so we’re just raising money until we get closer to our goal.”
Dawn Simmons, mother to Chris, Lindy and Kamryn, said that since their passing, her mission has been to build their legacy.
“It’s our mission now to just have them remembered and contribute to their legacy,” she said. “They were remarkable young kids.”
She added that while having the tournament on the anniversary of their passing helped to keep her mind preoccupied on a very emotional day, it was just a matter of time before the feeling of grief came back.
“It keeps us occupied and distracted,” she said of the tournament. “It always hits me after these things are over.”
In addition to the upgrades to Acadiana Christian School, Derouen also has her eye on several other ways to give back to the community and continue her siblings’ legacy.