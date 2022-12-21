The first annual Chris Simmons Basketball Tournament, held last weekend at Acadiana Christian School, drew a large crowd looking to support not only ACS athletics, but also the Simmons family.

On the one-year anniversary of Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmons’ passing, the tournament was a great way to honor the Simmons family and their contributions to Acadiana Christian School.

Hoops 1
Several middle school teams took part in the First Annual Chris Simmons Basketball Tournament.
Kendra Scott
Layla (left) and Carol Anne Massey were selling Kendra Scott Jewelry at the tournament, with 20% of proceeds going towards the Simmons memorial entryway at ACS. 
Scoreboard
The Simmons family was able to get a new scoreboard donated by Pepsi as well as new lights on the softball field donated by Cleco. 
Entryway
A proposed design of the upcoming Simmons memorial entryway at Acadiana Christian School. 
Katie and Dawn
Katie Derouen (left) and Dawn Simmons sell commemorative t-shirts at the tournament. 


