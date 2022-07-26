2021_22_slu_athletes_of_the_year_web
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University closed out the 2021-22 athletic year by naming seniors Preston Faulkner and Aeriyl Mass the 2021-22 SLU Athletes of the Year.

Faulkner and Mass received the honor after a vote of Southeastern head coaches and athletic staff members, as both led their respective teams to standout campaigns.



