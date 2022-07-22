lsu statue

As previously announced, LSU will unveil a statue of Pete Maravich, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history, this Monday, July 25, in the area in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center practice facility.

Approved unanimously by the LSU Board of Supervisors in 2016, the statue will stand alongside existing likenesses of Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.



