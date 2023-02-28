CADE - When the Division V select playoff brackets were released, Episcopal School of Acadiana coach Jason Fatheree knew he would have to avenge a pair of regular season losses in order to return to the Top 28 for the fourth straight year.
First, the seventh-seeded Falcons would have to get past 10th-seeded Northside Christian, which beat ESA 52-48 at the Teurlings Catholic Tournament.
Behind 49 combined points from Jacob Vilar, Wilt Hoggatt and Semar Flugence, the Falcons (18-17) crossed the first hurdle with a 51-45 second-round win over the Warriors on Monday night at The Nest.
"A couple of big blocks and a couple of big stops down the stretch made the difference," Fatheree said. "It was a tough, hard-fought game. Credit Northside Christian - they gave us everything we wanted.
"It was a good battle between two solid teams. The bounces went our way down the stretch."
ESA's next obstacle is second-seeded Family Christian (22-14), which received a first-round bye. Tip-off is set for 6:30 P.M in Baton Rouge on Thursday.
The reigning champion Flames defeated ESA 54-49 in the Falcons' first home game.
"They made a couple more plays down the stretch," Fatheree said. "It should be a fun matchup. It will be a challenge. They have one of the best players in our division in Chance Martin.
"They're going to make us play a great game. That's what it's going to take."
Hoggatt scored 16 points on 7 of 8 shooting from the floor with Flugence providing 11. A 6-foot-2 sophomore, Flugence brought a high level of energy off the bench.
"He's a great player, a young guy who is really athletic," Vilar said. "He's in here every day working. He gave us that big spark.
"Wilt is a senior co-captain. His hard work showed tonight when he was hitting those shots."
Northside Christian (15-21) forged a 12-12 tie on a bucket from Caleb Hanks, who scored a team-high 15 points. Hanks had three field goals in the first quarter and was held to one basket and five free throws the rest of the way.
The Falcons also neutralized Warriors guard Joseph Woods after the first quarter. Woods hit two 3-pointers in the early minutes but didn't score again.
"It was a great effort from both teams," Vilar said. "Northside Christian came out hitting shots."
Vilar was deadly from his favorite spot - the top of the key. All four of his 3-pointers came from that area of the floor.
"I put in a lot of work shooting in the offseason," he said. "I have a great coaching staff that helps me day in and day out. "
Vilar echoed his coach's comments about the importance of defending Family Christian's guards. In addition, he emphasized that the Falcons have maximized their effort late in the season.
"We weren't showing as much energy for an entire game," he said of the previous matchup with Family Christian. That was early in the season.
"Now we have more bench energy, and our starters are taking it upon themselves to play a complete game."