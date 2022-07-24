Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There will be a new face on the sidelines when the Acadiana Christian School football team takes the field this season. Carroll Olivier, one of athletic director Brigette Boudreaux’s first hires at ACS, will lead the Lions in football and basketball this year.

For Olivier, the path to his first head coaching appointment hasn’t always been easy.



Tags