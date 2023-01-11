Fabulous Cajun Chicken

The Fabulous Cajun Chicken will be making a return Feb. 4. 

LAFAYETTE - The fowlest of the fowl is back, for a one-night roost at the Cajundome.

For nearly two decades, the Fabulous Cajun Chicken delighted Ragin' Cajun athletic audiences with his unique brand of comedy, his never-ending list of characters and the level of zaniness he brought to his sideline and on-court antics.



