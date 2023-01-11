LAFAYETTE - The fowlest of the fowl is back, for a one-night roost at the Cajundome.
For nearly two decades, the Fabulous Cajun Chicken delighted Ragin' Cajun athletic audiences with his unique brand of comedy, his never-ending list of characters and the level of zaniness he brought to his sideline and on-court antics.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, when UL's basketball squad takes on Marshall at 7 p.m. in a key Sun Belt Conference game, the Chicken will make a one-night return to the court. It's a good bet that mayhem will result.
That night is also Senior Night, when UL coach Bob Marlin and the Cajun program honors the senior members of the 2022-23 basketball squad. For the Fabulous Cajun Chicken, that's almost fitting.
"When I heard it was senior night," said the Chicken (a.k.a. Russell Heim in real-life), "I said, great, I'm a senior citizen now, so I thought it was nice to be honored like that."
Heim won't be one of the Cajun seniors honored in pregame activities, but he'll definitely be part of the show as he brings some of his classic skits back to life after an absence of nearly 20 years. The Fabulous Cajun Chicken made his debut back in Blackham Coliseum in 1984, and followed the Cajun basketball team to the Cajundome two years later.
During that two-decade run, the Chicken became a staple with his unique time-out sketches, satires and sendups, along with antics both on the end lines and in the stands during games. Whether it be impersonating entertainers and other celebrities, eavesdropping on opposing teams' huddles during time outs, or bedeviling an "unsuspecting" game official, the Chicken never failed to draw a laugh while also getting home crowds solidly behind the UL squad.
Heim made regular appearances at many UL athletic events, but it was basketball and its unique opportunities to be up-close and at courtside that provided his fowl alter-ego with opportunities for interaction with fans of all ages.
"The best part of what I did was seeing the kids' faces," Heim said. "I don't know how many people I've talked to over the years that told me how much their children loved watching the Chicken, and how much it added to the game for both the parents and the children. Now, those kids will have the chance to bring their own children to the game, and hopefully there will be some grandparents that remember the fun and will come out with their families."
The Chicken, of course, does not age. Heim, however, now qualifies for Medicare and has had both knees surgically repaired. Which begs the question: Can Chicken Michael Jackson still moonwalk? Can the Chicken still move the pelvis like Elvis? Can the Grim Reaper still carry the scythe that spelled impending doom for the visiting team?
"I guess people will have to come and find out," the Chicken said.
In addition to the festivities of Senior Night, UL will also have special ticket deals in place for the Feb. 4 game. Visit RaginCajuns.com/chicken for ticket information.