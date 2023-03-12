Fishing tourney
Boats will line up along the bulkhead for the opener of the Wednesday Night Hawg Fight Bass Tournament Series on March 22 at Marsh Field Boat Landing to fish Lake Fausse Pointe. Entry fee per boat is $60 and must be paid before 5 p.m. Takeoff is at 5:30 p.m.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES

Two New Iberia bass anglers go into the fast-approaching Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series as the team to beat in 2023.

Mike Sinitiere and Mike O’Brien, head into the March 22 opener to defend the Angler(s) of the Year title they won in 2022.



