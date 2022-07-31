Purchase Access

Terrence “Terry” Fox may not have been born in New Iberia, Louisiana, but the Queen City was where his baseball career began to take off.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Fox played two seasons with the New Iberia Pelicans in the Evangeline League. A right-handed pitcher, Fox finished his first season in Louisiana with a 13-4 record and a 3.39 ERA. Fox improved in his second season, going 21-12, tying the league lead for most wins in a season.



