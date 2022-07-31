Terrence “Terry” Fox may not have been born in New Iberia, Louisiana, but the Queen City was where his baseball career began to take off.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Fox played two seasons with the New Iberia Pelicans in the Evangeline League. A right-handed pitcher, Fox finished his first season in Louisiana with a 13-4 record and a 3.39 ERA. Fox improved in his second season, going 21-12, tying the league lead for most wins in a season.
His impressive performances with the Pelicans and other Minor League teams earned him an opportunity to enter the Major League, signing with the Milwaukee Braves in 1960.
His stint in Milwaukee proved to be unsuccessful, going 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA. In 1961, Fox was traded to the Detroit Tigers, where he quickly returned to form. In his five years with the Tigers, Fox went 26-17, with a 2.77 ERA and 55 saves.
In 1966, Fox played for the Philadelphia Phillies, going 3-2. That would be his final season as a professional baseball player.
His stellar career with the Detroit Tigers earned him a place on the 1960s All-Detroit team alongside other famous players like right fielder Al Kaline, infielder Charlie Gehringer, and first baseman Hank Greenberg.
Despite spending just a couple of seasons in New Iberia during his career, Fox made the town his home, marrying Loreauville native Shirley Dugas.
“Yeah, I got stuck here,” Fox said to author Gaylon H. White. “I drank the water and married a local girl. It’s hard to understand unless you come here and associate a little bit with the people.”
Now, at age 87, Fox’s glory days with the Evangeline League are all but forgotten by many in New Iberia.
One who hasn’t forgotten is Woodie Lemaire, who contacted The Daily Iberian to run a story on Fox’s incredible career in conjunction with a special cake he made for the occasion.
Lemaire, an avid baseball fan, recalled trips to Evangeline League games all around South Louisiana with his father, an Evangeline Maid distributor.
Fox, along with his fellow New Iberia Pelicans teammates, entertained thousands of fans like Lemaire during the heyday of the Evangeline League.
The Daily Iberian would like to join with all of Mr. Fox’s fans, past and present, to wish him a happy 87th birthday.