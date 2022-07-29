su etienne
NEW YORK — The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (“SIAC”) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (“SWAC”) are pleased to announce their continued partnership in hosting the Top 50 Basketball Camp. After a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Top 50 Camp will take place from July 28th to July 30th on the campus of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA.

First developed in 2017, the Top 50 Camp features a group of the best players from the SIAC and SWAC, respectively. Modeled after the NBPA’s Top 100 Camp, players at the Top 50 Camp will receive on-court skill instruction from current and retired NBA players and participate in leadership and personal development sessions off the court. The Top 50 Camp will also allow players to showcase their talent against the best of their neighboring conference through highly competitive scrimmages and games.



