The Episcopal School of Acadiana has another state championship trophy to add to the case as the boys golf team dominated the field to win the Division IV title at Bayou Bend Country Club in Crowley.
After a stunning opening day of the tournament, the Falcons went in to Day 2 with a 16-stroke lead.
With a total Day 1 score of 304, ESA closed out the tournament with a 306 score on Tuesday to secure an 18-stroke victory over defending champs Ouachita Christian.
In Division III, Catholic High's Meyer Schopp made his first appearance at the state tournament as the eighth grader competed against some of the best golf talent in the state.
With a final score of 170, Schopp tied for 24th place at the tournament.
Improving from a first-day score of 92 to 78 on the second day, Schopp showed tremendous improvement and will surely make a return to the LHSAA Golf State Championships during his high school career.
Full scores from the tournament as as follows:
DIVISION I GIRLS
At Lex Vieux Chenes Golf Club (5,679 yards, par 74)
Team scores: 1. Barbe, 156-159–315. T2. Sacred Heart-NO, 179-180–359. T2. Northshore, 180-179–359. 4. Sam Houston, 186-179–365. 5. Captain Shreve, 191-187–378. 6. St. Joseph’s, 193-192–385. 7. Mt. Carmel, 203-183–386. 8. Haughton, 197-195–392.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Jade Neves, Sacred Heart, 75-77–152. 2. Teagan Connors, The Willow School, 79-74–153. 3. Isabella Callaba, Barbe, 78-78–156. 4. Mattie Purgahn, Barbe, 78-82–160. 5. Sahithi Koneru, Dominican, 82-79–161.
DIVISION II GIRLS
At Lex Vieux Chenes Golf Club (5,679 yards, par 74)
Team scores: 1. Ursuline Academy, 158-174–332. T2. St. Martin’s, 172-173–345. T2. Ascension Christian, 175-170–345. 4. Episcopal, 171-182–353. 5. Westlake, 210-209–419. 6. Loyola Prep, 216-208–424. T7. Many, 244-246–490. T7. Claiborne Christian, 257-233–490.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Morgan Guepet, St. Martin’s, 69-73–142. 2. Sophia Macias, Episcopal, 77-70–147. 3. Arianna Blagrove, Ursuline, 75-75–150. 4. Samantha Schultz, Christ Episcopal, 75-80–155. 5. Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian, 79-79–158.
DIVISION I BOYS
At The Farm d’Allie (6,536 yards, par 72)
Team scores: 1. C.E. Byrd, 289-304–593. 2. Benton, 302-294–596. 3. Catholic-BR, 302-300–602. 4. St. Paul’s 296-311–607. 5. Brother Martin, 316-324–640. 6. Sulphur, 316-327–643. 7. Minden, 320-325–645. 8. West Monroe, 323-350–673.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Drew Silman, Zachary, 70-70–140. T2. Carter Schmitt, Catholic-BR, 67-74–141. T2. Landon East, Sulphur, 73-68–141. T4. Miller Davis, Benton, 73-70–143. T4. Noah McWilliams, Benton, 71-72–143.
DIVISION II BOYS
At The Wetlands (6,348 yards, par 72)
Team scores: 1. St. Louis, 288-299–587. 2. St. Thomas More, 300-300–600. 3. Teurlings Catholic, 305-302–607. 4. Holy Cross, 308-301–609. 5. St. Charles, 317-307–624. 6. Brusly, 336-333–669. 7. DeRidder, 369-366–735. 8. Vandebilt Catholic, 377-358–735.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Collin Jones, Westlake, 71-71–142. T2. Dax Reaux, Teurlings Catholic, 74-69–143. T2. Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross, 71-72–143. 4. Dane Galiano, St. Charles, 76-69–145. T5. Cameron Langley, St. Louis, 72-74–146. T5. Ross Anderson, St. Louis, 70-76–146.
DIVISION III BOYS
At Cane Row Golf Club (6,291 yards, par 72)
Team scores: 1. Ascension Epsicopal, 285-282–567. 2. Loyola Prep, 306-296–602. 3. Dunham, 318-300–648. 4. Newman, 332-348–680. 5. Parkview Baptist, 346-337–683. 6. Notre Dame, 343-341–684. 7. Calvary Baptist, 385-401–786. 8. D’Arbonne Woods, 423-415–838.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Jay Mendell, Ascension Episcopal, 66-66–132. 2. Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal, 65-68–133. 3. Connor Cassano, Loyola Prep, 77-70–147. 4. Ben Blanco, Ascension Episcopal, 76-75–151. T5. Brooks Thornton, Dunham, 75-77–152. T5. Charlie Bell, Loyola Prep, 80-72–152. T5. Jack Gilmer, Loyola Prep, 75-77–152.
DIVISION IV BOYS
At Bayou Bend Country Club (6,105 yards, par 70)
Team scores: 1. Episcopal of Acadiana, 304-306–610. 2. Ouachita Christian, 320-308–628. 3. Quitman, 323-308–631. 4. Cedar Creek, 324-328–652. 5. Ascension Catholic, 324-332–656. 6. Anacoco, 334-329–663. 7. Catholic-PC, 345-332–667. 8. Vermilion Catholic, 346-338-684.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Logan Heltz, Christ Episcopal, 67-69–136. 2. Cole Haase, Riverside, 70-72-142. T3. Adam Trahan, ESA, 74-69–143. T3. Eli Walker, Quitman, 70-73–143. 5. Riggs Ryan, ESA, 71-75–146.