The Episcopal School of Acadiana won its first boys Class B track and field state title on Thursday.
Scoring 91 points against some of the toughest competition in the state, the Falcons soared to the podium repeatedly to rack up top-finishes at the state meet.
Senior Greer Hernandez earned Outstanding Athlete honors at the meet with gold medals in the 1600-meters, 3200-meters and 4x400-meter relay.
The Falcons added several more gold-medal finishes throughout the competition, courtesy of Ian Allam in the 400-meter dash and Eli Eble in the shot put.
ESA’s girls also fared well despite just two athletes making it to the state meet.
Senior Irene Kaiser retained her 2022 title in both the long jump and the triple jump this year, adding a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a fifth-place in the 100m dash to close out her prep career.
Highland’s Tyler Blissett grabbed double gold medals in the 1600-meters and 3200-meters as well as a silver medal in the 800-meters. His performance earned the freshman the Class 1A Outstanding Athlete award.
The Highland girls added two more state champions to their roster. Maegan Champagne placed first in the pole vault and middle schooler Ella Blake won the 3200-meters.
Hanson Memorial’s pole vault duo of Nathan Adams and John Uze took home first and second-place medals, respectively, while Centerville’s Milton Schexnayder blew away the competition to secure a first-place finish in the discus event.
The state meet continues through Saturday with Class 2A and 3A athletes competing on Friday and Class 4A and 5A athletes competing on Saturday.
All events are held at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium at LSU.
Below are the full results from Thursday’s meet.
ESA Boys
Boys 400 Meter Dash B
1 Ian Allam 51.27
Boys 800 Meter Run B
2 Anderson Frank 2:05.72
3 Spencer McNeely 2:06.05
Boys 1600 Meter Run B
1 Greer Hernandez 4:33.77
2 Anderson Frank 4:42.30
Boys 3200 Meter Run B
1 Greer Hernandez 10:07.87
2 Anderson Frank 10:24.18
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles B
5 Liam Majeau 18.49
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay B
4 ESA 1:35.80
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay B
1 ESA 3:34.99
Boys Long Jump B
4 Noah Guidry 5.94m
Boys Triple Jump B
6 Parker Leger 11.62m
Boys Shot Put B
1 Eli Eble 14.37m
ESA Girls
Girls 100 Meter Dash B
5 Irene Kaiser 13.20
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles B
2 Irene Kaiser 17.22
Girls Long Jump B
1 Irene Kaiser 5.34m
Girls Triple Jump B
1 Irene Kaiser 10.69m
Girls Discus B
3 Sadie Nassar 16.85m
HBCS Boys
Boys 800 Meter Run 1A
2 Tyler Blissett 2:00.29
4 Neil Mason 2:07.64
Boys 1600 Meter Run 1A
1 Tyler Blissett 4:39.12
4 Neil Mason 4:55.19
Boys 3200 Meter Run 1A
1 Tyler Blissett 9:59.95
4 Neil Mason 11:01.18
Boys Discus 1A
5 Justin Suire 39.48m
HBCS Girls
Girls 100 Meter Dash 1A
3 Kiara Comeaux 12.55
Girls 400 Meter Dash 1A
2 Kiara Comeaux 59.43
Girls 200 Meter Dash 1A
9 Kiara Comeaux 27.98
Girls 800 Meter Run 1A
9 Allene Martin 2:46.51
Girls 1600 Meter Run 1A
5 Ella Blake 5:47.22
9 Amelia Perello 6:05.97
Girls 3200 Meter Run 1A
1 Ella Blake 12:36.06
5 Amelia Perello 13:12.32
Girls Pole Vault 1A
1 Maegan Champagne 3.36m
Girls Long Jump 1A
3 Kiara Comeaux 5.00m
HM Boys
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 1A
3 Gabe Baker 15.71
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay 1A
3 Hanson Memorial 43.94
Boys High Jump 1A
6 Gabe Baker 1.78m
Boys Pole Vault 1A
1 Nathan Adams 3.65m
2 John Uze 3.50
Boys Javelin 1A
2 Reid Lovell 53.54m
HM Girls
Girls High Jump 1A
2 Hilary Pillaro 1.52m
Girls Javelin 1A
3 Addie Lovell 35.31m
Jeanerette Boys
Boys High Jump 1A
3 Kelby Guillory 1.88m
Boys Triple Jump 1A
6 Kelby Guillory 12.84m
Boys Shot Put 1A
9 Javonte Williams 11.40
Boys Javelin 1A
8 Traville Frederick 42.49m
Centerville Boys
Boys Shot Put 1A
2 Milson Schexnayder 15.16m
7 Jamari Ayrow 12.88m
Boys Discus 1A
1 Milton Schexnayder 47.80m
6 Jamari Ayrow 36.19m