ERATH - Lynkon Romero hasn't had much rest and relaxation this summer, but that's by choice.
The star quarterback at Erath High School attended ten college football camps as he prepares for his senior season. And that's not all.
ERATH - Lynkon Romero hasn't had much rest and relaxation this summer, but that's by choice.
The star quarterback at Erath High School attended ten college football camps as he prepares for his senior season. And that's not all.
He served as a delegate at Louisiana Boys State in Natchitoches, pitched for the Champagne's Supermarket American Legion baseball team and participated in 7-on-7 and workouts with his EHS teammates.
Last weekend, Romero was presented the Sydney Smith Leadership Award after a stellar performance at Camp Impact, which included 180 quarterbacks.
Romero (6-3, 210) was rewarded for his efforts this summer with scholarship offers from Louisiana Christian, Centenary, Hendrix College and Carthage College.
'It's always been my dream to play college football," he said. "I got a lot of positive feedback from coaches at camps.
"It definitely feels good to know my hard work is paying off."
Several other college programs will be monitoring Romero this upcoming season. One of those, McNeese State, is of particular interest.
"They're one of my top schools," he said. "They are going to get over for some gameday visits."
Romero has rewritten the school record book with a full season remaining to pad the totals. Among his records are career passing yards (4,499), completions (292) and passing touchdowns (49),
"My goals for this year are to win district and definitely to make it past the second round of the playoffs," said Romero, who believes his skills are sharper than ever.
"I've improved my footwork," he said. "My release time is quicker. I'm getting the ball out of my hands faster. My dropbacks are better, and my arm slot is higher when I throw."
He spent extra time working on his arm slot, which needed fine-tuning after several months of throwing baseballs. If he wasn't so keen on football, Romero would have a future in baseball after he went 6-2 with a 2.17 ERA as a junior.
He'll have the luxury of throwing the football to Erath's all-time leading receiver, Christian Pillette.
"Our receiving corps is better than ever," Romero said. "We need to play as a team and stay positive. If we see anyone slacking, we'll correct it. If anyone makes a mistake, we're not going to fuss at them. We're going to pick them up."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.