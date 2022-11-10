ERATH — A little over two years ago, Erath football coach Eric LeBlanc made the decision to move Christian Pillette out of the offensive backfield.
Pillette, who was getting ready to begin his sophomore season, had primarily played quarterback and running back during his youth and middle school career.
The Bobcats already had an experienced quarterback in Lynkon Romero, who has been a starter since his freshman year, and LeBlanc knew he needed to find a way to get the football into Pillette’s hands.
It turned out to be a wise decision.
Despite missing the first few games, Pillette ranked third among area receivers last year with 908 yards on 31 catches with 10 touchdowns. This year, he’s fifth in the area with 775 yards on 37 catches and seven TDs.
While Pillette has exceptional athletic ability, LeBlanc attributed much of his success to his intelligence.
“What makes him so effective is that he’s a smart kid,” LeBlanc said. “He’s always in the right place, always where he’s supposed to be. When he has the ball in his hands, he uses the great vision that he developed while playing quarterback and running back over the years. He runs great routes and challenges the best defensive backs.”
You often hear about receivers spending extra time outside of practice with their quarterback. In Pillette’s case, he brought the running backs and the receivers to the informal gatherings so the entire group of skill players would be on the same page as Romero.
“We saw we had potential, so I got the guys out there last summer and we stayed out there whenever we had time,” Pillette said. “That’s what we do over here. We make each other better, and we put our trust in our coaching staff because they’re the best at calling plays.”
Pillette’s unassuming confidence and leadership skills made him a no-brainer for team captain, LeBlanc said.
“You look at all the on the field stuff Christian does,” the EHS coach said. “Well, we don’t even take that into account. It’s all about work ethic and character.
“He’s a great football player because of what he does off the field. It’s the camaraderie with taking other guys to do extra stuff.”
On the field, Pillette often draws double coverage, which has opened things up for Erath to have its best rushing attack in the past few years.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior also starts at free safety. In Erath’s district rivalry win over Abbeville, Pillette returned an interception for a touchdown.
“I like offense better, but defense holds a special place in my heart,” he said. “I like hitting people.”
“He brings exactly what this team needs on both sides of the ball,” LeBlanc added.
The No. 15 Bobcats (7-3) host No. 18 Eunice (6-4) on Friday in a Division II bi-district playoff game.