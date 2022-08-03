The Erath High school football team will return to action with a home contest against the Loreauville Tigers.
After ending last season with a 7-3, including a 6-game win streak, the Bobcats entered the Class 3A playoffs as the No. 15 seed.
Unfortunately for Erath, they were unable to advance past No. 18 Wossman in the first round.
The Bobcats return several key starters this season, including junior quarterback Lynkon Romero, who finished last season with 1,910 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Rounding out the dynamic ‘Cats offense are receivers Christian Pillette and Austin Hebert and junior running back Blake Dautreuil.
Following their opening game to Loreauville, Erath will travel to face North Vermilion before returning home for games against Catholic High and Vermilion Catholic. District play begins with a home contest against Class 3A powerhouse St. Martinville.
District play wraps up with an away game to Crowley in Week 9. The final game of the regular season will see the Bobcats travel to Donaldsonville on November 4.
Week 1: Friday, Sept. 2 — Home vs Loreauville
Week 2: Friday, Sept. 9 — Away vs North Vermilion
Week 3: Thursday, Sept. 15 — Home vs Catholic High
Week 4: Friday, Sept. 23 — Home vs Vermilion Catholic
Week 5: Friday, Sept. 30 — Away vs Vinton
Week 6: Friday, Oct. 7 — Home vs St. Martinville (District)
Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 13 — Away vs Kaplan (District)
Week 8: Friday, Oct. 21 — Home vs Abbeville (District)
Week 9: Friday, Oct. 28 — Away vs Crowley (District)
Week 10: Friday, Nov. 4 — Away vs Donaldsonville
SPORTS DIRECTOR
