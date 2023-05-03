Both the Erath baseball and softball teams are well represented on this season’s District 5-3A All-District team.
The Erath boys clinched another district title with a stellar 7-0 district record, finishing the season 17-12. Erath advanced to the Non-Select Division II playoffs as the No. 11 seed, defeating No. 22 seed Belle Chasse 2-0 (14-2, 10-3) before falling to No. 6 North Desoto in three games.
Head coach Jeremy Picard was named District 5-3A Coach of the Year for his team’s fantastic season.
Pitcher Lynkon Romero was named District MVP as well as First Team pitcher for his performance this season.
The Lady Bobcats also had a successful season, entering the playoffs as the No. 17 seed after picking up a 14-15 (3-2) record.
After a first-round 20-4 blowout against No. 16 seed Rayne, Erath advanced to face No. 1 seed North Desoto. The Lady Bobcats lost 11-0 in six innings.
Erath Baseball
First Team
Pitcher - Lynkon Romero, Aiden Mouton
Second Base - Dominic Frederick
Short Stop - Thomas Collins
Third Base - Seth Leger
Utility - Trevor Huval, Sage Suire
Second Team
Pitcher - Braxton Richard, Hudson Guidry
Outfield - Ethan Sanfilippo, Payton Pickens
Honorable Mention
Landon Lemaire
Caiden Trahan
District MVP - Lynkon Romero
Coach of the Year - Jeremy Picard
Erath Softball
First Team
Pitcher - Alyssa Boutte
Catcher - Madyson Vallot
Second Base - Ellie Goutierrez
Utility - Kiersten Perro, Bailey Smith
Outfield - Kristina Landry
Designated Player - Averie Guidry
Second Team
Outfield - Mollie-Grace LeBlanc
Utility - Lily Smith, Maddie Guilbeaux, Ali Bouillion