Both the Erath baseball and softball teams are well represented on this season’s District 5-3A All-District team.

The Erath boys clinched another district title with a stellar 7-0 district record, finishing the season 17-12. Erath advanced to the Non-Select Division II playoffs as the No. 11 seed, defeating No. 22 seed Belle Chasse 2-0 (14-2, 10-3) before falling to No. 6 North Desoto in three games.