Evangeline Little League ELL All-Stars advance to state tourney FROM STAFF REPORTS Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Front row L to R: Aiden Landry, Alec Abney, Bentley Foreman, Parker Marcotte, Connor August.Back row: Sy Bouy, Jaybian Sillmon, Landon Olivier, Daniel Calvert, Kameron Charles, Mason Hebert. Missing Brayson Youman.Coaches: Jarvis Sillmon, Jeremy Marcotte, Craig Boutte, Mike Abney and Head Coach Skip Hebert. Evangeline Little League 9-10u All Stars are district runners up and advanced to the Louisiana Little League State Tournament.The State tournament started Friday, July 14th, at Broussard's St. Julian ballpark. Evangeline Little League played in the district tournament last week in Effie, LA, taking home the second place title for the district.