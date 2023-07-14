ELL
Front row L to R: Aiden Landry, Alec Abney, Bentley Foreman, Parker Marcotte, Connor August.

Back row: Sy Bouy, Jaybian Sillmon, Landon Olivier, Daniel Calvert, Kameron Charles, Mason Hebert. Missing Brayson Youman.

Coaches: Jarvis Sillmon, Jeremy Marcotte, Craig Boutte, Mike Abney and Head Coach Skip Hebert.

Evangeline Little League 9-10u All Stars are district runners up and advanced to the Louisiana Little League State Tournament.

The State tournament started Friday, July 14th, at Broussard’s St. Julian ballpark. 



