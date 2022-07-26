MONDO
Buy Now
lsusports.net

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EUGENE, Ore. – Former LSU Track & Field star Mondo Duplantis stole the show on Sunday night, breaking his own world record with a pole vault of 6.21m to win the gold for Sweden at the World Athletics Championships.

With the vault, Duplantis broke his record of 6.20m set in March of this year; he now holds the six highest vaults in world history. The 22-year-old adds a gold at World Outdoors to his already impressive trophy case, which includes a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics and the 2022 World Indoor Championships.



Tags