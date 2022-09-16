The Louisiana Drillers of the NA3HL, would like to announce the signing of goaltender Nic Clark and forward Kody Genz for the 2022-23 season.
Kody Genz is from North Pole, Alaska and played high school hockey on the same team with current Drillers Mason Wilbur, Austin Manns, Cooper Boyle, Nic Clark and newly acquired Daniel Crutcher. “Mason Wilbur was instrumental in bringing in the Alaskan boys”, commented coach Weingartner, he also went on to say he has been very happy with the play of Kody during camp so far. Kody is still getting his feet under him after taking some time off of hockey last year, I feel he is working hard and pushing himself to get better, again attributes expressed to me through Mason and he wasn’t wrong. I look forward to seeing the development by the end of the season.”
Kody has a power forward build at 6 feet 205 pounds and is a right-handed shot. He played two seasons of High School for North Pole scoring 7 goals and added 13 assists for 20 points in 38 games played.
Coach Weingartner also went on to say he has been incredibly happy with the play of Nic during camp so far. "Nic has made some nice saves during practice and our scrimmage games, he has great work ethic" as described by Mason. Nic has been the starting goalie for the North Pole High School team for the past 3 seasons, playing in 35 games, with a 2.67 goals against average and a .907 Save percentage. Nic is a left-hand catching goaltender and is listed at 5’11 and 181 pounds.
Come on out and support the Louisiana Drillers for the 2022-23 season, the Driller season opens September 30th, October 1st, 2nd, 3rd versus the Atlanta Capitals, games will all be played at 4pm at Planet Ice. Tickets are $5 for general admission for 5 and over, under 5 are free. Games can also be seen on Hockey TV all year long (Subscription Required).
The Louisiana Drillers are also still looking for a couple of Billet Families for the 2022-23 season, if you are interested, please reach out to Rob Weingartner at rob@ladrillers.com or 316-841-9274.
The Driller organization and the Lafayette Youth Hockey Association will be holding a golf tournament September 19 at Vieux Chenes Golf course. Contact Doug Alspaugh at doug.drillers@gmail.com for individual and team entries or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor.