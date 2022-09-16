The Louisiana Drillers of the NA3HL, would like to announce the signing of goaltender Nic Clark and forward Kody Genz for the 2022-23 season.

Kody Genz is from North Pole, Alaska and played high school hockey on the same team with current Drillers Mason Wilbur, Austin Manns, Cooper Boyle, Nic Clark and newly acquired Daniel Crutcher. “Mason Wilbur was instrumental in bringing in the Alaskan boys”, commented coach Weingartner, he also went on to say he has been very happy with the play of Kody during camp so far. Kody is still getting his feet under him after taking some time off of hockey last year, I feel he is working hard and pushing himself to get better, again attributes expressed to me through Mason and he wasn’t wrong. I look forward to seeing the development by the end of the season.”



