The Louisiana Drillers started its season off on the right foot, defeating the Atlanta Capitals three times in a four-game series that lasted Friday through Monday.
After winning the first two games of the series (3-2 on Friday, 4-1 on Saturday), the Drillers dropped their Sunday game 7-2 following star performances by Capitals forwards Nick Mumford of Lebanon, Illinois and Nick Jameus of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario.
Speaking after the win, Mumford said that the motivation from his coach to win was delivered with a clear message.
“He told us that we were going to be skating as soon as we got off the bus in Atlanta if we don’t win some, so we had to come out and win,” he said.
After suffering back to back losses, the Capitals wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Adding their first goal courtesy of Dylan Zier in the opening three minutes, and a second from Anthony O’Neal after just five minutes, the Drillers were on the back foot early.
The Drillers answered back with a goal of their own before the first period was over thanks to some excellent team play and a precision shot by Lukas Dany. Thomas Mougin added a second to tie the game early in the second period, but another goal by Anthony O’Neal with just 17 seconds left in the period gave the Capitals the lead yet again.
The third period was all Atlanta as the Capitals added four more goals to seal the victory.
Mumford, who scored a brace in the third period, said that his team finally played the way they should’ve been.
“I feel like we actually came out and played,” he explained. “We have a bunch of young guys on the team this year and we only have eight guys returning. We actually came out tonight and played a full game for once. These early wins are important. It’s hard to get points later in the season and this is a well-coached team, so it meant everything to us to get this win.”
Drillers head coach Rob Weingartner, speaking after the team’s first loss of the season, said that his team played well but didn’t take the chances that they were given.
“I thought that we’ve been playing really well and I thought that we were on top of them,” he said. Unfortunately, we let a few goals in that we probably shouldn’t have. At one point we were out-shooting them by quite a bit, 25 to 15 or 16 and they still had 5 on the board. It’s a little bit tough, there’s some goals that we’d like to have back. It was (goalie) Nic Clark’s first start and he’s a rookie, so it happens. Mistakes were made and we just have to pick each other up. I expect us to rebound and have a solid performance tomorrow.”
A solid performance is exactly how the Driller’s responded, defeating the Capitals 5-3 in the final game of the series to improve to 3-1 this season.
Weingartner said that the team’s chemistry is steadily improving, adding that despite having players from all over the country, they team is already coming together.
“We have a few different groups here: some Alsaka boys, some from Texas and some from Wichita where I’ve been living for the last couple of years. We have a diverse group, but I think they’re starting to listen pretty well. I’m satisfied with where we’re at and I think we’re just moving forward. We’re not going to go 47-0, so you get the loss out of the way and you get back to work.”
As for how he was able to assemble such a diverse group of players, Weingartner said that Lafayette is an attractive destination for young players looking to improve their game.
“We have a great setup here,” he said of the Drillers’ home rink, Planet Ice. “We own our own facility and our locker room is beautiful. It’s also just telling the kids about the amount of ice time. A lot of teams at our level offer 100 hours of ice time for practice the whole year, we’re up around 300. If kids want to come here and get better, we have the time for them to do that. I’ve been able to use that to lure them down.”
The Drillers can also boast about their fantastic support from the community.
Despite playing on a Sunday, there was hardly room to sit in the bleachers to watch the game as fans packed into Planet Ice to support their team. Weingartner said that while it isn’t the same as the support the Ice Gators received, the Lafayette hockey community is still proudly showing out for their local team.
“We used to have 11,000 back when I used to play (with the Ice Gators), but we have a pretty good following now,” he said. “Of course we’d like to have more, but you can hear the fans and they’re definitely into it. They understand the game and have knowledge of the situations and they know what’s going on out there. They love the rough stuff as well.”
The Drillers will return to the ice for a three-game series this weekend against the New Mexico Ice Wolves.
Games will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with all games scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.