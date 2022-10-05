The Louisiana Drillers started its season off on the right foot, defeating the Atlanta Capitals three times in a four-game series that lasted Friday through Monday.

After winning the first two games of the series (3-2 on Friday, 4-1 on Saturday), the Drillers dropped their Sunday game 7-2 following star performances by Capitals forwards Nick Mumford of Lebanon, Illinois and Nick Jameus of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario.



Tags