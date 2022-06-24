Despite giving up an early lead to NISH, the Catholic High baseball team never looked like losing when they hosted the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.
Picking up three runs in the second inning to take the lead, the Panthers gave up a run in the third inning that drew the two teams level. A back and forth pitching battle ensued, with neither team able to score until the sixth inning.
A groundout followed by two strikeouts kept NISH at just 3 runs as the Panthers returned to the dugout. Landon Courville was hit by a pitch, advancing him to first base. Back to back walked batters brought John David Hidalgo and Bennett Thomas into play, loading the bases and putting the Yellow Jackets on the back foot.
A single from Luke Landry caused a chain of errors from the NISH infield, and when the dust settled the Panthers had added two runs. Another hit, this time from Thomas Beaullieu, caused chaos once again for the away team, allowing Luke Landry and Bennett Thomas to score.
The game finished as a 7-3 Catholic High victory.
The Panthers fielded seven pitchers against NISH, picking up a combined 10 strikeouts and walking 4 batters.
Luke Landry led the scoring with 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Lane Fenske also contributed to the win with 2 RBIs.
Evan Migues pitched four innings for the Yellow Jackets, throwing 42 strikes from 73 pitches and recording 4 strikeouts.
Mason Meyers led the scoring for NISH with 2 runs. Drew Rogers and Gabe Trevizo each added one RBI.