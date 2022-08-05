Purchase Access

In November 2021, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the new district lists for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 high school sports seasons. The new districts apply to football, basketball, baseball, softball, and track and field.

For some teams, usually smaller schools, changes to their district opponents will ease the travel burden and keep their games more accessible for their traveling fans. For others, the changes to the districts will see teams face off against more successful programs that may seem to be a disappointing mismatch.