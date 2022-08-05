In November 2021, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the new district lists for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 high school sports seasons. The new districts apply to football, basketball, baseball, softball, and track and field.
For some teams, usually smaller schools, changes to their district opponents will ease the travel burden and keep their games more accessible for their traveling fans. For others, the changes to the districts will see teams face off against more successful programs that may seem to be a disappointing mismatch.
Class 5A
In Class 5A, Carencro made the leap from District 5-4A to join NISH in one of the toughest districts in the state.
With 9 schools in the district, NISH only get 2 weeks to choose their opponent, picking Westgate in Week 1 and Opelousas in Week 6 this year.
District 3-5A: Acadiana, Barbe, Carencro, Comeaux, Lafayette, New Iberia, Sam Houston, Southside, Sulphur.
Class 4A
Carencro’s departure didn’t leave any space in District 5-4A. Defending Class 4A champs Westgate will face off against newcomers David Thibodeaux and Lafayette Christian this year, adding to the Tiger’s difficult 2022 campaign.
District 4-4A: David Thibodaux, Lafayette Christian, Northside, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, Westgate.
Class 3A
District 6-3A didn’t have any changes, but that doesn’t mean that St. Martinville and Erath will have easy games. Abbeville, Crowley, and Kaplan are all tough teams packed with talent, so it’s anyone’s guess who will come away with the district crown this season.
District 5-3A: Abbeville, Crowley, Erath, Kaplan, St. Martinville.
Class 2A
District 7-2A was crowded last season, and District 8-2A won’t be any different this season. Jeanerette dropped down to Class 1A, leaving space for Acadiana Renaissance to advance.
Loreauville claimed the outright district championship last year after a perfect 10-0 season, but Catholic High and Ascension Episcopal will be after the crown this season.
District 8-2A: Acadiana Renaissance, Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-New Iberia, Delcambre, Franklin, Houma Christian, Loreauville, West St. Mary.
Class1A
Jeanerette dropped from Class 2A this season, adding a 7th team to an already busy district schedule. Vermilion Catholic finished last season with a perfect district record, but Hanson Memorial and Highland Baptist will both be gunning for the No. 1 spot this year.
District 6-1A: Centerville, Central Catholic, Covenant Christian Academy, Hanson, Highland Baptist, Jeanerette.
Class B
District 6-B: Sacred Heart-G.C.; Bell City, Episcopal of Acadiana, Hathaway, J.S. Clark, Lacassine, Midland.