Dyson Daniels only logged eight minutes of playing time during NBA Summer League, but as New Orleans’ final game in Las Vegas approached Sunday, the 19-year-old attempted to use his powers of persuasion to add to that total.
“I tried to convince some people to let me play in the last game, but it didn’t work,” a smiling Daniels said of a matchup vs. Oklahoma City’s summer squad.
The No. 8 overall pick wasn’t able to talk himself onto the court to face the Thunder – the Pelicans held him out of action for precautionary reasons – but the good news is he’s been making steady progress from the right ankle sprain he sustained July 9 vs. Portland. After X-rays came back negative, Daniels did not play in the team’s four remaining games, but the native of Australia said on Sunday, “I’m feeling good” and believed he’d be back to 100 percent “in the next week or so.”
The trip to Las Vegas admittedly was a disappointing one basketball-wise for Daniels, because his game participation consisted of scrimmaging and the first half against the Trail Blazers. However, the member of the 2021-22 G League Ignite roster tried to make the most of his time on the sideline and around numerous Pelicans teammates. A slew of New Orleans veterans attended games – including the prolific trio of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson – giving the NBA rookie encouragement as Daniels prepares for fall training camp.
“They’ve been great,” Daniels said of his older teammates. “I saw them here at the games. I saw them during our (summer league) training camp (at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center) as well. They bring you in like you're one of them. They’re very welcoming. Everyone I’ve talked to has said this is one of the best groups they’ve ever worked with, the culture they’ve built and the way they like to be around each other, play for each other and have each other’s backs. That’s special. Team chemistry is important these days and it’s clear to see the Pelicans have that.”
As he watched New Orleans’ last four summer games, Daniels focused on studying the team’s playbook and observing the Pelicans’ and NBA’s style of play, which is faster-paced than what he’s experienced.
“It’s been very beneficial for me,” Daniels said of watching. “I was able to learn plays and how we want to play as a team, playing fast. I learned some different sets as a team. I’m sure coming into training camp with the actual team, it’s going to be similar stuff. It’s getting that knowledge down pat.
“Obviously I only played eight minutes (in summer league), which I can’t get much out of that, but I’ve been analyzing the game. Seeing breakdowns of the game. I’ve been on the sideline seeing how I can impact winning. Just learning the game, how players get to their spots and get their shots. It’s been a good learning experience, just not the one I expected.”
Daniels will spend the remainder of the offseason continuing to focus on his outside shot, fine-tuning some aspects of it to become more efficient. He’ll be in the gym with Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson, as well as in the weight room.
“Just work. Get back on the floor,” he said of his rest-of-summer plan. “The ankle’s feeling good right now, so it’s about getting reps in, getting my conditioning back up. (I’ll be) working with Fred on my shot, trying to get it off quicker and be more consistent. We’ve been getting reps in and it’s been helping me a lot.
“I’ll be working on my body and being more NBA-ready. Get a good diet and nutrition plan where I’m consistently eating the right foods. Put on some weight. I’ve got the size; I’ve just got to build it out a little bit, get ready for the NBA, and prepare myself for this training camp, because it’s going to be a battle.”