Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux returned home last week to brief Kiwanis Club members on the state of the program and what the UL coaching staff is doing to build a competitive team in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
Desormeaux, a graduate of Catholic High School, said that being back in New Iberia is always special.
“I am from New Iberia through and through and I’m proud of where I’m from. Everytime I get to come back here, it’s a treat, particularly when I get to be in a room like this and see so many familiar faces,” Desormeaux said.
The coach began his program report by explaining his coaching philosophy and how building a team identity impacts on-field performance.
“I’ve coached from middle school on up to college and every team has its own identity,” he said. “Every year you graduate kids that move on and some of those kids are going to continue on with their football careers. As those guys move on, the next group of kids has to step up and grow into those leadership roles. That’s what is really fun for me. I got into coaching because I had great role models who coached me.”
Desormeaux continued by discussing how his team has progressed through spring training, complementing several players who have stepped up to take on new leadership roles following the departure of eight graduating seniors.
“Spring was really exciting for us,” he said. “We have a group of kids that are easy to support. They do things the right way, they work really hard at what they do and they play the game the right way. These guys all choose to come to the University of Louisiana because they want to represent something they believe in.”
Desormeaux continued with how the team is integrating into the community, from the way his coaches recruit local players to how each player is immersed in the culture of South Louisiana.
Desoremaux also spoke about the transfer portal, which has changed how coaches and players navigate their careers.
We’ve done really well in the portal,” Desormeaux explained. “We lost two players this year, but look around the country. That’s an anomaly. Places are losing them by the dozens. I truly believe in the development of our kids as people first, then as players. I think when you do that and focus on good development, you’re going to get good kids who want to stay and work their tails off and continue to get better.”
Desormeaux went on to explain that the most important job he has as head coach is managing his roster, which has been made harder by unplanned attrition that leaves him struggling to fill gaps in the team.
What people don't understand is that there's always a lot of attrition in college football, it just wasn't publicized and everyone wasn’t watching it and constantly talking about it,” Desormeaux said. “Now what you’re getting is a system where you can’t predict the attrition that is going to happen and it’s harder to keep your numbers where you need them to be.”
“For example, last year at offensive line we lost a ton of scholarship guys. People think that since we lost seven scholarship guys we can just go out and sign seven more, but you can’t get seven good ones in one cycle. You sign seven, three of them are really good and four of them are not and for the next four years they’re going to be kicking your butt because they’re not very good. You have to manage that a little bit and understand that sometimes you have to play the long game. I’m not at UL to win and take the next train out of here, I want to build this thing to last.”
Desormeaux also spoke about local products like Franklin’s Zylan Perry, who performed well this spring. Perry is accompanied at UL by Loreaville’s Collin and Calep Jacob and Erath’s Jax Harrington.
Desormeaux and the Ragin’ Cajuns will return to action on September 2 when they host Northwestern State to kick off the 2023 season.