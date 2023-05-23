Derrion Griffin is a bad man.
No, he isn’t a criminal, an addict or a politician. Griffin is a bad man in the same way Muhammad Ali described himself as a bad man.
He’s not the kind of man you’d want to upset in a dark alley.
He’s not the kind of man you’d want to insult.
And he’s certainly not the kind of man you’d want to face in the ring.
For two years, Griffin has made a name for himself as one of the South’s top knockout artists, racking up four first-round finishes in his quest to join the professional ranks.
Now he’s ready to entertain fans in Youngsville.
Griffin, a native of Opelousas, said that he first got his start in martial arts with Krav Maga, an Israeli martial art that is primarily focused with self defense and hand-to-hand combat for soldiers.
Beginning in 2018, Griffin’s Krav Maga journey sparked a desire to find out whether or not the techniques he learned on the mats could actually be effective in a fight.
“After starting with Krav Maga and realizing how many moves weren’t being used in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), I wanted to know why,” explained Griffin. “To me, if the martial art was as good as it is made out to be then I want to go and test that and the only way is to fight other people.”
His desire to test himself against the best martial artists around led him to search for a new gym that offered additional training to make him a more well-rounded fighter.
“When I decided to start MMA, I knew I needed to find a gym that also trained Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and there were really only two in this area,” he said. “When I went to check out Headkicks, I was impressed. When I walked into the gym, I asked for the head coach and I told Aaron (Philips) that I was ready to fight and to let me know which classes I needed to take. A couple of days later I was signing up.”
That decision has paid off well for Griffin, who has grown into the top Featherweight in Louisiana and the No. 16 Featherweight in the country.
Accomplishing those feats didn’t come easy for Griffin, who has dedicated himself fully to an intense and difficult training regimen that often includes working with professional MMA champions.
“The training never gets easy but I wouldn’t want easy training anyway,’ Griffin said. “During the preparation for my third fight, I took a trip to Houston and trained with Raufeon Stots, the Bellator champion at the time. Seeing that different level and the pace and pressure, I knew I had to up my game. If my training is too easy and I’m feeling too good, then as an athlete I feel like there’s something missing.”
A barber by trade, Griffin makes the most of his time by working around his fight and training schedule.
With a 4-0 amateur record that includes three first-round knockouts, Griffin is one of the state’s most dangerous fighters and the pressure of the moment never seems to upset the 26-year-old.
“Things actually slow down in there,” Griffin said of his fights. “Your vision gets better and you’re able to really be calm in the moment. I think that track helped me to transcend that because I never have stage fright. I know how to tune out the noise and just be in there and be in my moment. I can just fight my fight because I’m truly not worried about what the other guy is thinking or the ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from the crowd.”
“When I’m in there, I’m in there fully, 100%.”
Griffin’s next opponent is Omar ‘The Terror’ Moreira of Trinidad and Tobago.
Moreira has amassed an impressive 6-3-0 fighting record, including several first-round knockouts.
It’s been a long time since Moreira’s hand has been raised, however, losing via judge’s decision in his last bout after having three fights canceled before that. Moreira’s last fight was in August of 2021, which might prove to be beneficial for Griffin.
By contrast, Griffin’s last fight came just seven months ago where he secured a knockout victory over Gabe Clark in just under three minutes.
For Griffin, his accurate and powerful striking is almost too successful, never allowing him to show off the full range of his martial arts abilities.
“I know that, in this sport, the fans are what truly makes it what it is and I appreciate that,” Griffin said of his performances. “I really want to show why I’m No. 1 in this fight. I never get to showcase what I can do because my fights are so short. I’m always working on my craft: my cardio, my mentality and my strength. That’s why my fights are so short but I don’t often get to show it off. I want to show that there’s levels to this.”
“I go in there looking for an actual fight but it isn’t my job to make these people durable, you know?”
That kind of attitude can easily be confused by many to be arrogance, but according to Griffin it's all about backing up your abilities when it matters most.
“I really hope it does (put a target on my back),” he said of being the top-ranked featherweight in the state. “Personally, I love pressure. That’s one thing that I love about this sport. One of the reasons why I don’t really have to talk about myself or boast is because nobody has ever met me with that energy. When I walk in, I’m about business and when I touch gloves with them everyone knows I’m coming to get the job done. I hope a target is on my back because that means that the right people are going to see my name.”
As fight night quickly approaches, Griffin is training alongside some of the best fighters around at Headkicks and credits his teammates for giving him an edge.
“Being in that environment helps tremendously,” he said. “I always give kudos to my teammates and I love the fact that nobody comes in with an ego. If you prove yourself to be who you say you are then you are respected as such. We’re individuals in the cage but the people around you are the ones that propel you to that level. Being (at Headkicks) and sparring with everyone, learning their mental tricks and seeing how they handle it helps me a lot. I feel like we’ve changed the whole dynamic in this area. People want to come and train with us now.”
Should he win on Saturday, Griffin will have a strong case for making the transition to the professional ranks.
According to Griffin, his performances so far have spoken for themselves.
“As long as I continue to do what I’m doing, it's going to make me that much bigger of a prospect when I do go pro. I personally feel like this one is about going in there to show why I’m No. 1. It has been seven months since I last got in the cage and I never stagnated once in that time.”
“I know that doing all that is going to make me ready and if I show what I want to show in this fight, I don’t think there will be any question as to where I should be.”
Griffin and several other martial artists from Headkicks will compete in Bayou Fighting Championship’s BFC 59 at the Youngsville Sports Complex on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.bayoufc.com or calling 504-810-2101. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with fights scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.