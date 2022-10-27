pels.JPG

Trey Murphy #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on October 25.

 nba.com/pelicans

On the same day ESPN.com published its annual NBA Future Power Rankings, the New Orleans Pelicans could’ve simply submitted video from Tuesday’s win over Dallas to make a case that they deserve a higher placing on that list.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports ranked New Orleans at No. 11 among the league’s 30 teams in future potential, but in ESPN’s defense, that was before the network saw the Pelicans post a 113-111 victory against the Mavericks, despite being severely shorthanded.



Tags