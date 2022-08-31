saints 45.JPG
Cutdown day isn't a primary reason that the NFL sometimes is chided as being the "No Fun League," but cutdown day definitely can siphon a chunk of fun off a day.

Tuesday officially is the day that the New Orleans Saints, and every other NFL team, must trim their training camp roster to 53. The Saints began the process Sunday, waiving or reaching injury settlement with seven players. The remaining 74 must be reduced by 21 to reach the regular-season limit.



