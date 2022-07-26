ALLEN GRAF
Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen spent 12 of the previous 16 seasons as a member of the New Orleans Saints' coaching staff. This year, he will enter his first as the team's head coach. On the eve of his first training camp in his new position, Allen fielded a few pre-camp questions from senior writer John DeShazier:

Dennis Allen

ALLEN MUG


