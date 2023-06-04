A mixture of impressive individual performances, program history and dominance highlight the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s 2023 Class 2A All-State baseball and softball teams.

DeQuincy pitcher Reese Ashworth and Calvary Baptist infielder D.J. Lynch earned Outstanding Player honors in their respective sports, while Coach of the Year awards went to Wayne Stein of St. Charles Catholic and Garrett Coppels of Vinton.







