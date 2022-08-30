LDWF Shield
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Delcambre man for alleged shrimping violations on Aug. 24 in St. Mary Parish.

Agents cited Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48, for failing to return serviceable trap to the water, trawling inside waters with oversized nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license and vessel license.



