Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Delcambre man for alleged shrimping violations on Aug. 24 in St. Mary Parish.
Agents cited Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48, for failing to return serviceable trap to the water, trawling inside waters with oversized nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license and vessel license.
Agents were on patrol in West Cote Blanche Bay when they encountered a Dupre Jr. operating a shrimping vessel. During an inspection, agents found that Dupre Jr. did not possess a commercial gear license or vessel license. He was also in possession of two trawls that were over the legal size limit of 25 foot long and two serviceable crab traps on the deck of the vessel.
Agents seized two shrimp trawls, two crab traps, one shrimping vessel on seizure order and 1,943 pounds of shrimp.
Louisiana law requires shrimpers who capture serviceable crab traps in their nets to return them to the water immediately. If a float is not present, they should attach a common float and return it to the water. Furthermore, trawlers fishing the inside waters of the state are allowed to use no more than two trawls with a maximum cork line of 25 foot for each trawl.
Trawling inside waters with oversized nets and commercially fishing without a commercial gear license and vessel license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to return to serviceable crab traps carries up to a $350 fine.
Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Jake Darden, Corporal Steven Jackson, Corporal Brent Hebert and Agent Cody Salpietra.