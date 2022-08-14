The Delcambre Panthers have a lot to be positive about for the upcoming season. Last year’s 5-4 record was the first winning season since Delcambre moved up to Class 2A, and their overtime defeat over rival Catholic Highs showed that the Panthers have what it takes to grind out a win.
This season, head coach Artie Liuzza’s team will look to keep up that momentum as they look for another playoff run.
Senior Jaxon Wiggins will provide a spark on both sides of the ball, and, alongside senior receivers Trevor Viator, Kye Davidson and Josh Postoe, the Panther offense will be one of the most dynamic in the area.
Delcambre starts the season with a home jamboree contest against Highland Baptist before kicking off the regular season on the road to Centerville. Home contests against Hanson Memorial, Pope John Paul II, and Westminster carry the Panthers through week 5, where district play begins until the end of the season.
Last season, Delcambre finished district play with a 4-3 record, good enough for the No. 4 spot behind Franklin, Ascension, and district champs Loreauville.
Delcambre Panthers 2022 Football Schedule
Week 1: Friday, Sept. 2 — Away vs Centerville
Week 2: Friday, Sept. 9 — Home vs Hanson Memorial
Week 3: Friday, Sept. 16 — Home vs Pope John Paul II
Week 4: Friday, Sept. 23 — Away vs Lake Arthur
Week 5: Friday, Sept. 30 — Home vs Westminster Christian
Week 6: Friday, Oct. 7 — Home vs Franklin (District)
Week 7: Friday, Oct. 14 — Home vs Catholic High (District)
Week 8: Friday, Oct. 21 — Away vs West St. Mary (District)