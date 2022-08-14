Purchase Access

The Delcambre Panthers have a lot to be positive about for the upcoming season. Last year’s 5-4 record was the first winning season since Delcambre moved up to Class 2A, and their overtime defeat over rival Catholic Highs showed that the Panthers have what it takes to grind out a win.

This season, head coach Artie Liuzza’s team will look to keep up that momentum as they look for another playoff run.



