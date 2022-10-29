Delcambre
Delcambre will rely on Jaxon Wiggins (second from left) and Parker LeBlanc (middle) when they face Loreauville for the final game of the regular season. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

Delcambre football coach Artie Liuzza set a preseason goal of winning five regular-season games, which the Panthers accomplished in Week 8.

The next goal, "to chase after that sixth win," can be satisfied next week at Loreauville.



