lsu coach.JPG
Buy Now

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House is among 51 coaches from across the country who are nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing outstanding assistants during his hall of fame career at Arkansas.



Tags