The Belle Place Middle School football team secured their second win of the season on Wednesday, defeating a touch North Vermilion team 28-6.
The Cardinals scored first, but the Patriots responded with a touchdown of their own following a 70-yard drive built on a solid rushing offense.
What looked like a high-scoring game turned out to be yet another dominant defensive performance from the Cardinals. Head coach Arthur Frank said the defensive adjustments won the game.
“It was our defense that really got us this win,” he said. “Coach (Davis) made some great halftime adjustments which created some big stops and allowed our offense to get back on the field to put the game away.”
Frank said that his offensive performance was balanced for the first time this season.
“Offensively, we were finally able to both run and throw the football,” Frank explained. “The offensive line did a great job of not only opening up holes for our running backs, but also protecting our QB and giving him time to throw the football.”
Quarterback Noah Antoine completed 2 touchdown passes against North Vermilion, racking up 155 total passing yards. Wide receivers Zaya George (35-yard reception) and Kayden Lancilen (75-yard reception) were his main targets on Wednesday.
Richard Taylor scored 2 touchdowns (a 15-yard and a 50-yard rush) and completed 2 successful 2-point conversions.
With a 2-1 record, the Cardinals now turn their attention to crosstown rival Iberia Middle School, who they will play next Thursday at New Iberia Senior High.