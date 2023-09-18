The Westgate Tigers didn’t do themselves any favors in the opening half of their regular season matchup with Class 4A powerhouse Evangel Christian.
With several big plays called back due to penalties and neither team able to break the stalemate until just before the break, Ryan Antoine’s team desperately needed to regroup if they wanted to have a chance to maintain their undefeated record.
That’s exactly what happened.
With five turnovers in the second half, including a late touchdown courtesy of a fumble recovery by linebacker Andre Williams, the Tigers made the most of their chances to grind out a win against one of the top teams in Class 4A.
“We knew that they were going to give us everything that they had,” said Antoine. “Evangel is a good ball club, a ranked ball club, and they’re going to be playing late in the year. We knew this was going to be a playoff-style atmosphere and they’re the toughest team that we’ve played all year. We told our guys to just weather it and we did a great job of trying to give it to them in that first half. I don’t even know how many penalties we had, but we told the guys to just keep playing.”
With a slender 7-0 lead thanks to QB scramble by Jaboree Antoine late in the second quarter, the Tigers immediately returned possession in the second half to Eagles thanks to a perfectly-executed onside kick.
Unfazed, the Westgate defense took the field and began to dominate the Evangel offense, breaking up passes and snuffing out the running game. With the weather causing his players to suffer cramps and injuries, Antoine was forced to move a lot of his defensive playmakers around on both sides of the ball.
“The defense played their butts off tonight,” Antoine said after the game. “They played with everything they had. So many times they had to go back out there and deal with bad field position. A lot of guys out there went both ways tonight to help us out so hats off to Tyrunn Walker for what he did tonight on the defense.”
On offense, junior running back Tavias Gordon made the most of his opportunities, scoring twice in the second half and ending the game with 207 yards. Gordon’s improvement has been noticeable, with his performances growing in each game. Running backs coach Randall Antoine remarked that Gordon is always the first one on the field for practice and always looking for ways to make himself more useful to the team.
Ryan Antoine agreed.
“Tavias has been having a hell of a year so far, but he practices like it,” he said. “Coach Randall and Tavias work their tails off and those are the big things that we try to work on. We’ve been trying to figure some things out with the offense line and those guys stepped up tonight.”
Gordon wasn’t able to do it all himself, though, and with star wide receiver Davian Jackson exiting the game through injury the Tigers turned to two of their best defenders to provide an additional attacking threat on the other side of the ball.
“Our mentality is to do whatever it takes to win,” Antoine said of how his team reacts to crises. “When guys went down, we knew we could just make the change and they will do what they need to do. Amari (Simon) and Spida (Dy’Traveous Lively) were able to come in and make plays on offense and that’s big. We had an hour delay and with the rain we knew it was going to be humid, but those guys stepped up and made the big plays for us.”
The schedule won’t get any easier for Antoine’s team as the Tigers get set to host St. Martinville (1-2) and Calvary Baptist (3-0) in Weeks 4 and 5 before beginning District 4-4A play in Week 6 with a road game against Teurlings Catholic.
“We’re going to be in dogfights,” Antoine said of the remainder of his schedule. “This is what it’s about, this is how we’ve been playing for the past few years. If you want to play championship ball, you have to play against championship style teams. From now on it won’t be easy, so we have to go out there and make the most of our opportunities.”
The Tigers are currently the No. 4 team in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A poll and the No. 21 seed in the combined Class 4A power ratings.
Vermilion Catholic 27, Loreauville 21
The Loreauville Tigers were unable to keep their undefeated season alive, falling to Vermilion Catholic 27-21 at home.
Loreauville took an early 14-point lead over the Eagles after Kylon Polk returned a fumble for a 53-yard TD and senior QB Trevor Dooley scored from a 12-yard run in the first quarter.
The Tigers gave up two scores on the ground before halftime to enter the break tied 14-14, but Jack David Martin’s 15-yard touchdown catch gave Loreauville the lead again. Another rushing touchdown, this time in the third quarter, followed by a TD pass in the fourth sealed the Tigers’ first defeat of the season.
Quarterbacks Trevor Dooley (6/15 for 92 yards, 1 TD) and Hayden Benoit (6/15 for 45 yards) shared game time against VC. Dooley led the team in rushing yards with 35.
Maddox Savoy ended the game with 33 rushing yards from seven carries. Junior Kylon Polk was the most productive receiver with 94 yards from nine receptions.
The Tigers will travel to Maurice for their Week 4 matchup with North Vermilion (1-2) on Thursday.
Hanson Memorial 46, Westminster 20
Hanson Memorial combined for 569 offensive yards during their win over Westminster on Friday.
The Tigers moved to 3-0 on the season following the win ahead of a District 7-1A matchup with Highland Baptist in Week 4.
Senior QB Ethan Judice went 6 from 10 for 177 yards and two TDs in the air while also adding two additional touchdowns and 101 rushing yards on the ground.
Running back Loren Wells picked up 182 yards from 13 carries and two touchdowns against Westminster. Receiver Ethan LeBlanc (212 total yards, 2 TDs) and running back Cater Faucheux (40 yards, 1 TD) also contributed to the win.
On defense, several players stood out for their performance against Westminster. Tannor Theriot recorded two sacks and 5.5 tackles, while Ethan Toups (4 tackles, 2 sacks), Reid Lovell (6 tackles), Loren Wells (6.5 tackles) and Dylan Inzina (4.5 tackles) also excelled.