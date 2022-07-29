NILSU
NILSU, LSU Athletics’ industry-leading name, image, and likeness platform for student-athletes, is taking critical steps forward to maintain its place at the forefront of collegiate athletics.

Deal facilitation, further investment in on-campus NIL personnel, and increased collaboration with Altius Sports Partners highlight a series of new initiatives designed to help student-athletes thrive in the NIL space ahead of the 2022-23 academic year.



