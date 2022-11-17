Daniels
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been selected as one of 21 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback, the O’Brien Selection Committee announced on Tuesday.

Daniels, in his first year at LSU after transferring from Arizona State, has guided the Tigers to a No. 6 national ranking and a berth in the SEC Championship Game. LSU is 8-2 overall and clinched the SEC Western Divisions with its win over Arkansas on Saturday.



