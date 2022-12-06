UL Hoops
BENJAMIN R. MASSEY

NEW ORLEANS – Jalen Dalcourt scored five points, with his final two coming on a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining to help the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball team to a bizarre 78-77 victory over New Orleans on Saturday afternoon at Lakefront Arena.

Greg Williams, Jr., scored a career-high 27 points to lead three players in double figures as Louisiana (7-1) won for the 10th straight time over its former Sun Belt Conference rival. Terence Lewis II scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Ragin' Cajuns while Jordan Brown notched his first double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.



Tags