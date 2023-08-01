NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Daily Iberian was one of several newspapers around the state to receive praise for their sports coverage in 2022 at the annual Louisiana Sports Writers Association awards brunch on Sunday.
Sports Director Matthew Louviere’s coverage of Carli Judice’s amazing first-round knockout victory in her first professional MMA fight won first place in the Pro-College Event, Class II category.
The judges remarked that Louviere’s story was able to create a compelling narrative even though the event lasted just a few seconds.
“Imagine covering an event – a baseball game, a golf match, an auto race – that lasted just 17 seconds. Through outstanding reporting, the winning author created a compelling story despite the quick ending to a Mixed Martial Arts event,” wrote the judges.
Also winning first place was frequent sports contributor Michael Odendahl. His photo of post-game celebrations at the 2022 LHSAA Boys Basketball State Championship elicited mixed emotions from the judges.
“This photo placed first because of the moment of joy captured here juxtaposed with the sadness seen in the other team on the left side of the screen,” wrote one judge. “It’s a really nice image that communicates what is happening without needing to read the caption.”
Odendahl’s photo took first place in the Prep-Amateur Photography, Open Class category.
2022 LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION ANNUAL CONTEST
Awards presented July 30, 2023, Natchitoches, La.
WRITING
PRO EVENT -- CLASS I
1) ROD WALKER, The Advocate
Story on Pelicans being eliminated from the playoffs
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Story has a strong lede, and the writer puts it into perfect context. Strong phrasing here: "These weren’t ordinary tears, though. These were tears of sadness, tears of love and tears of pride, all mixed together for a coach who led this team far beyond where it looked like it was heading when the season began." I learned what "lagniappe" was. It's an obscure reference, but it kept me interested. This story reads like a column and a game story, and it doesn't get hung up on play by play. The second time reading through it, I enjoyed the story even more. That's the staying power. It's an excellent combination of color and impact. The writer does a good job of incorporating both.
2) Amie Just, The Advocate
Story on Los Angeles Rams’ win over Bengals in Super Bowl
3) Will Guillory, The Athletic
Story on Zion Williamson scores a career-high 43 points in win
HM) Terrin Waack, The Advocate
Story on Andy Dalton’s MNF struggles continue in loss to Cardinals
COLLEGE EVENT -- CLASS I
1) TEDDY ALLEN, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
A story on Louisiana Tech's baseball season coming to an end
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Great lead. Really sets up the emotion of the story and the culmination of a year-long journey. I love the way the story works its way through the tournament’s ups and downs and the way the writer points out the cruelty of baseball not coming down to the final seconds and the hopefulness of that two-out rally to continue your season. The writer puts you at the tournament, in the players’ and parents’ minds. Just an overall great use of fun writing.
2) Jim Kleinpeter, The Advocate
Story on Southern’s historic first football meeting with LSU
3) Ron Higgins, Tiger Details
Story of LSU’s football dramatic win over Alabama
HM) Jeff Duncan, The Advocate
Story on of Tulane’s football win over Memphis
PRO-COLLEGE EVENT -- CLASS II
1) MATTHEW LOUVIERE, The Daily Iberian
Story on MMA fighter Carli Judice picks up win in first pro fight
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Imagine covering an event – a baseball game, a golf match, an auto race – that lasted just 17 seconds. Through outstanding reporting, the winning author created a compelling story despite the quick ending to a Mixed Martial Arts event.
2) Joey Martin, The Concordia Sentinel
Barlow shines in final game for collegiate wooden bat baseball team
3) Malcolm Butler, Lincoln Parish Journal
Story on La. Tech baseball’s attitude towards military opponent
HM) T. Scott Boatright, Lincoln Parish Journal
Story on Grambling-Southern football game
PREP EVENT -- CLASS I
1) LES EAST, Crescent City Sports
Story on Division III Non-Select football state championship game
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Excellent decision to make focus of the game story – the story of a legendary high school player in defeat. And strong execution.
2) Teddy Allen, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
A story on Benton and Haughton wild shootout football game.
3) Doug Ireland, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
A story on Byrd’s win over Natchitoches Central
HM) J.J. Marshall, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
A story on Loyola-North Caddo game
PREP EVENT -- CLASS II
1) CHRIS SINGLETON, HOUMA COURIER
Story on Vandebilt winning first baseball title in 51 years
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: I was hooked on the story from start to finish. The Vandebilt baseball team was playing for a lot more than just themselves, and I really felt that human-interest side of the story. Well done.
2) Jake Martin, The Ouachita Citizen
Story on OCS winning eighth state championship
3) Tony Marks, Oakdale Journal
A story about Fairview advancing to semifinals
HM) Kyle Roberts, Lincoln Parish Journal
A story on Ruston taking on West Monroe
PRO COLUMN -- CLASS I
1) DOUG IRELAND, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
A column on Louisiana native Bill Russell’s legacy
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: An incredible job of taking a story about a national figure in Bill Russell and tying it back to his complicated roots in Louisiana. Great anecdote about not signing autographs. Though he might never be honored in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, his legend should certainly live on, as the writer notes at the end. Good, well-rounded, thoughtful piece.
2) John Marcase, The Town Talk
A column on the Saints’ true rivals being the 49ers, Rams
3) Adam Hunsucker, Tiger Rag
A column on how Joe Burrow’s status as a football coaching job creator
HM) J.J. Marshall, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
A column on lessons remembered from Joe Delaney’s death
COLLEGE COLUMN -- CLASS I
1) ADAM HUNSUCKER, Tiger Rag
A column on Kim Mulkey’s complicated relationship with former star pupil Brittney Griner
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: A provocative and thoughtful piece that transcends sports, skewers the surface-level platitudes of the controversy and really gets down to business. The writer's distaste for the "perverse culture war" is evident - as it well should be - and rightfully calls out the "thoughts and prayers" cliche as empty-headed and performative. Strong takes, and correct ones. This is a model piece of writing. Well done.
2) Les East, Saturday Down South
A column on LSU firing men’s basketball coach Will Wade
3) Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
A column on my contact with the late Eddie Robinson
HM) Teddy Allen, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
A column on LA Tech’s Bulldog Baseball Bromance with coach Lane Burroughs
PREP COLUMN -- CLASS I
1) JEFF DUNCAN, The Advocate
Column on Arch Manning picked college destination the right way – the Manning Way
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: The writer offered insight and perspective into one of the biggest sports stories of the year in the state and in so doing held the reader’s attention from start to finish. It was easy to note the writer was well-connected with those who played key roles in the story.
2) Les East, Crescent City Sports
Column on LHSAA split between “select” and “non-select” schools
3) Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Column on how to fix the broken softball playoff system in Louisiana
HM) Ken Trahan, Crescent City Sports
Column on reunified LHSAA state football championships are success
GENERAL SPORTS COLUMN -- CLASS II
1) RAYMOND PARTSCH III, Kinder Courier News
A column on the where everything means more – the mighty and corrupt SEC
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: A very pointed column and a strong commentary how money rules SEC sports (and all sports). Excellent research, backs up the opinion with a litany of important and often forgotten perpetrators. Things are different in the SEC? This column follows that thought to completion in a compelling, entertaining and informative manner. Easily the best in class in this category.
2) Joey Martin, The Concordia Sentinel
A column on how LHSAA blunders continue
3) Jake Martin, The Ouachita Citizen
A column on how OCS offers blueprint for success
HM) Hunter Bower, Geaux Preps
A column on how LHSAA membership should shift focus
PRO FEATURE -- CLASS I
1) AMIE JUST, The Advocate
Feature on Saints players reflecting on Sean Payton’s career
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: It was a marvelous behind-the-scenes feature on Sean Payton, letting us know his inner-feelings and sentiments preparing for his farewell news conference. We are provided a colorful, detailed look into the man’s soul talking to those who he touched. The details were fascinating, from accidentally taking Ambien instead of his blood pressure medicine to the compassion he showed Demario Davis to his surreal football acumen. It was a fabulous comprehensive look at the man told through voices that made the piece so compelling.
2) Luke Johnson, The Advocate
Feature on Saints VP of football administration Khai Harley
3) Kevin Foote, The Acadiana Advocate
Feature on how sports fan Greg Gautreaux built a lengthy career as an NFL official
HM) Will Guillory, The Athletic
Feature on CJ McCollum’s meticulous thought process ahead of his trade to New Orleans
COLLEGE FEATURE -- CLASS I
1) WILSON ALEXANDER, The Advocate
Feature on LSU’s “other” Super Bowl quarterback – David Woodley
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: This was a tricky story to tell, but the writer handled it with an amazing touch. Great lead and kicker, but everything in the middle of this well-sourced piece kept the story moving and kept me engaged. Tremendous piece.
2) Ron Higgins, Tiger Details
Feature story on the SEC Skywriters tour
3) Amie Just, The Advocate
Feature on Loyola player offering free rides to coaches at Final Four
HM) Leah Vann, The Advocate
Feature on the 2023 football recruiting class is last of the ‘Katrina Kids’
PREP FEATURE -- CLASS I
1) JIMMY WATSON, Shreveport Times
Feature on Minden football standout Makhi Reed overcoming mom’s addiction
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: A strongly reported and well-written feature that doesn’t strain for the happy ending that may not exist.
2) Les East, Crescent City Sports
Feature on the state of summer baseball in greater New Orleans area
3) Teddy Allen, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
Feature on impregnated wife behind Prep Coach of the Year
HM) Robin Fambrough, The Advocate
Feature on how McKinley coach Ron Allen balances personal tragedy, team triumph
GENERAL SPORTS FEATURE -- CLASS II
1) LAMAR GAFFORD, The Town Talk
Feature on Hicks’ basketball teams navigating loss of gym with outdoor basketball court of dirt
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: This story has the best combination of prose, a strong lead and great flow with the details to capture the reader. You get invested right away about the Hicks basketball teams and what their current state is. There is fine sourcing of the information and the quotes are used well, all the way through the end.
2) Jake Martin, The Ouachita Citizen
Feature on Claiborne Christian coach and family
3) Malcolm Butler, Lincoln Parish Journal
Feature on Cedar Creek Linebacker Quincy Lewis
HM) Joseph Halm, St. Tammany Farmer
Feature on Stacy Hollowell's path to winning national title
BREAKING NEWS -- OPEN CLASS
1) CHRISTIAN CLARK, The Advocate
Story on Zion Williamson’s mega-deal has clauses tied to weight issues
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: A tight and clearly-written piece that thoroughly explains a team’s decision to enter a nine-figure contract with a player that hasn’t lived up to expectations. The piece expertly uses previous reporting and background to tell a story that never gets farther into the weeds than necessary.
2) Tony Taglavore, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
Story on Louisiana Downs to Cancel Super Derby
3)Sheldon Mickles, The Advocate
Story on Murray State’s Matt McMahon accepting LSU head coaching job
HM) Leah Vann, The Advocate
Story on Paul Mainieri says he won't return to coach at Notre Dame
AMATEUR SPORTS -- OPEN CLASS
1) JEFF DUNCAN, The Advocate
New Orleans’ City Park hosted world’s greatest athletes in 1992
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: In a category with a number of good stories, the writer stands out by actually putting in the work. These days, the retelling of a 30-year old tale is invariably slapped together as an oral history. Often effective, but almost always lazy. That's not the case here as the author actually tells the story while weaving in the recollections of those involved in New Orleans' improbable bid to host the 1992 U.S. Olympic track and field trials. The whole premise is absurd. Asking anyone to run at full speed in New Orleans in June? Without a real track and field facility? How the heck did that happen? This story understands why it was so unlikely, and explains how it all came together.
2) Rod Walker, The Advocate
A story on Crescent City Classic runner with Down syndrome is first to wear No. 321
3) Doug Ireland, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
A feature/column on local ties to Boston Marathon
HM) Teddy Allen, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
A story on cousin Kevin being USA’s secret weapon in Presidents Cup win
OUTDOORS WRITING -- OPEN CLASS
1) RAYMOND PARTSCH III, Kinder Courier News
A feature on Oberlin hunter Heidi Manuel who honors her late father
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: A touching and economically told story with a fine balance of trenchant facts and lively quotes.
2) Glenn Quebedeaux, Crowley Post Signal
Story on Rondell Joseph realizing dream with tournament victory
3) Tony Marks, Ville Platte Gazette
A story about Roberie turns childhood hobby into career
HM) Louis Bonnette, Lake Charles American Press
A column on a tree climbing dog that tracks squirrels
PREP-AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHY -- OPEN CLASS
1) MICHAEL ODENDAHL, Geaux Preps
Photo of G.W. Carver basketball player & team celebrating long-waited state title win
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: This photo placed first because of the moment of joy captured here juxtaposed with the sadness seen in the other team on the left side of the screen. It’s a really nice image that communicates what is happening without needing to read the caption.
2) Sophia Germer, The Advocate
Photo of Sarah T. Reed HS plays its first game since Hurricane Katrina
3) Michael Johnson, The Advocate
Photo from American Legion championship game
HM) Josh McDaniel, Lincoln Parish Journal
Photo of Cedar Creek blocks FG in jamboree
COLLEGE-PRO PHOTOGRAPHY -- OPEN CLASS
1) SCOTT THRELKELD, The Advocate
Photo of Pelicans' C.J. McCollum throws down a dunk as Zion Williamson celebrates
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: This image placed first because of great motion and composition. Love the feeling of a team's shared enthusiasm. It really communicates the root of what it means to be a team: celebrating your teammates' victories just as you would yours.
2) Sophia Germer, The Advocate
Photo of Pelicans' Zion Williamson goes in for a dunk in game with Golden State
3) Jonathan Mailhes, Tiger Rag
Photo of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a TD in overtime to beat Alabama
HM) Tony Marks, Ville Platte Gazette
Photo of LSU playing Southern Miss in Hattiesburg Regional
MAJOR AWARDS
BEST SECTION -- OPEN CLASS
1) THE ADVOCATE
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Bold, artistic graphics and illustrations immediately catch the eye. It's not hard to imagine an LSU football fan, for instance, holding onto issues as keepsakes (the Sep. 24 LSU Gameday cover illustration of kicker Cole Tracey is particularly impressive). The time and attention devoted to layout and design is obvious, but all the other nuts and bolts of a great section are present - a wealth of info boxes, solid headlines and great photo choices. Of course, and most importantly, there is a wealth of locally written and developed content. Given the state of print journalism in the year 2023, Advocate readers should consider themselves lucky; this is likely one of the better sports sections in the country.
2) Lake Charles American Press
PREP WRITER OF THE YEAR -- CLASS I
1) JIMMY WATSON, SHREVEPORT TIMES
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Every writer in this category had at least one standout piece, so first place was not earned cheaply. And the gap between first two places was incredibly narrow. Both authors had must-read stories touching on the death of Huntington High basketball player Devin Myers -- one a column, the other a game story. It was a tough task that both handled with tact and respect. I hope readers read both in the wake of the tragedy.
It was the story of Minden football player Makhi Reed that helped make the difference. The honesty the reporter elicits from Reed, his grandparents, and his mother who has battled drug addiction is eye-opening, heart-rending and also heartwarming. A story well-told, and mostly told by its subjects. It's also tough to judge a category with a story as personal as the column about the passing of the author's father. Not every writer has such an emotionally affecting story to share. But the writer's ability to turn this eulogy into a sports story that made us care about a man the reader had likely never met was impressive. All in all, a well-rounded collection of sports writing.
2) J.J. Marshall, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
3) Les East, Crescent City Sports
HM) Robin Fambrough, The Advocate
PREP WRITER OF THE YEAR - CLASS II
1) JAKE MARTIN, THE OUACHITA CITIZEN
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Fishing partnerships, state championship-winning performances, near-death experiences and scheduling controversy. The writer gave us a little bit of everything, and presented it to us in a detailed and informative fashion. Solid work all around.
2) Raymond Partsch III, Kinder Courier News
3) Hunter Bower, Geaux Preps
HM) Joey Martin, Concordia Sentinel
BEAT WRITER OF THE YEAR -- OPEN CLASS
1) RON HIGGINS, Tiger Details
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: This is a true storyteller in a quite competitive writing competition. Like most in this division, the writer knows the beat and credibility is above reproach. But this writer also has a good understanding of the beat’s history and punctuates details with bits of stories from the past that lend creativity and knowledge that sets these stories apart.
2) Christian Clark, The Advocate
3) Terrin Waack, The Advocate
HM) Kevin Foote, The Acadiana Advocate
COLUMNIST OF THE YEAR -- CLASS I
1) J.J. MARSHALL, Shreveport-Bossier Journal
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: The column about the lives and deaths of Devin Myers and Jimmy Orton was powerful and did a great job juxtaposing a young life being lost to senseless violence and an older life lost after having what can be considered a full life of accomplishments. One had so much to look forward to, the other had so much to look back on, and the column did an excellent job of expressing that. The column about goodbye letters from college athletes entering the transfer portal is interesting and I like how it was written by "translating" what it means. I don't necessarily agree with every point made, but I did enjoy reading how it was written and the overarching point. The final column had a good anecdote about a player who was not voted all-state and who that player turned out to be (Marshall Faulk). I happen to agree with this stance about too many players being on all-district teams and why that may be the case. But connecting it to the anecdote was also very good.
2) Jeff Duncan, The Advocate
3) Rod Walker, The Advocate
HM) Adam Hunsucker, Tiger Rag
COLUMNIST OF THE YEAR -- CLASS II
1) RAYMOND PARTSCH III, Kinder Courier News
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: The winning entry expertly offered the best traits of column-writing with this trifecta – the biting critique, a reasoned analysis and glowing praise.
2) Jake Martin, The Ouachita Citizen
3) Joey Martin, The Concordia Sentinel
HM) Tony Marks, Ville Platte Gazette
STORY OF THE YEAR
WILSON ALEXANDER, The Advocate
Feature on LSU’s “other” Super Bowl quarterback – David Woodley
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: "This is outstanding story telling of a complicated figure in LSU sports history. What stands out in the feature is its background depth and multiple voices. Perhaps the most telling nugget in the piece is the revelation by some of his Miami Dolphin teammates that they had seen Woodley selling jewelry in the team parking lot before games after his NFL career ended. Also, Woodley's ex-wife is the voice that shapes the story, by what she says and what she refuses to expound upon. Finally, the use of short quotes is impactful in its brevity, emphatically supporting the feature's tragic storyline."
SPORTS WRITER OF THE YEAR
Awarded to the writer who accumulates the most points (points awarded on a 3-2-1 basis) in regular writing categories. Points are NOT awarded for Prep Writer of the Year, Beat Writer of the Year, Columnist of the Year, or Story of the Year.
LES EAST, Crescent City Sports & Saturday Down South
9 points (one first, three seconds)
NEWSPAPER SWEEPSTAKES
(points awarded on a 3-2-1 basis in all categories in regular writing contest except for Story of the Year; first-place awards in parentheses)
CLASS I
The Advocate (7), 36 points
Shreveport-Bossier Journal (2), 13 points
Crescent City Sports, (1) 7
Shreveport Times (1) 5
Tiger Rag (1) 5
Tiger Details, 3
Saturday Down South, 2
The Athletic, 1
CLASS II
Kinder Courier News (2) 6
The Town Talk, (1) 5
The Ouachita Citizen, 5
The Concordia Sentinel, 4
The Daily Iberian, (1) 3
Houma Courier, (1) 3
Geaux Preps, (1) 3
Crowley Post Signal, 2
Oakdale Journal, 2
Lincoln Parish Journal, 2