Male Athlete of the Week
Female Athlete of the Week
Male Athlete of the Week
Lawson Broussard, Erath
Male Athlete of the Week
Lawson Broussard, Erath
Broussard set the course on fire at Saturday’s Sargent Memorial Invitational, earning a first-place finish with a blistering time of 17:57. With a sub-6 minute pace for each mile in the race, Broussard beat his closest competition by five seconds despite wet and muddy course conditions.
D’Maryian Jackson, Westgate
Jackson and the rest of the Westgate defense has been on a roll this season, holding NISH to 14 points in Week 1 before stopping a talented LCCP offense from ever getting started in Week 2. Head coach Ryan Antoine specifically singled out Jackson’s performance as worthy of recognition, adding that the entire team played hard and together. There isn’t much more you can ask for as a coach.
Ethan Judice, Hanson Memorial
Judice led the Tigers to a 49-14 win over Delcambre in a game that was spread out over three days. Despite the delay, Judice was able to combine for four touchdowns on Saturday before bowing out to allow Hanson’s second string offense to take the field. The LA tech Baseball commit has led Hanson to back-to-back 40-point games this season, with Westminster Christian net on the chopping block.
Luke Landry, Catholic High
Landry proved to be exactly what the Panthers needed to record the first win of the season against a tough Parkview Baptist defense, passing for nearly 200 yards and both TDs. Landry’s ability to handle everything that the Eagles could throw at him allowed the team to make the most of their chances, an impressive show of leadership from the junior QB.
Logan Templet, Loreauville
It isn’t often that the kicker gets recognition for a win, but Templet’s two field goals proved to be the difference when Loreauville defeated DeQuincy 13-0 on the road last Friday. Templet nailed a 27-yard try in the first quarter to give the Tigers the lead before finishing up with a 23-yard kick in the third quarter to seal the win.
Female Athlete of the Week
Ainsley Cornner, Erath Middle
Cornner placed 5th in the girl’s middle school two-mile event at the Sargent Memorial Invitational, finishing with a time of 15:19 and setting a 7:39-minute pace. Cornner, who is currently in seventh grade at Erath Middle, was joined in the top-10 by fellow Teche Area athletes Grace Theriot (7th, Erath), Sophie Romero (8th, Delcambre) and Gia Bessard (10th, Delcambre).
Ali Louviere, Highland Baptist
Sophomore Ali Louviere hasn’t let her age slow her down on the volleyball court, recording 33 assists, seven digs and five kills in the Lady Bears’ 3-1 win over St. Martinville last week. Louviere and the rest of the Highland team have worked hard to fix their mistakes from last season and will be looking to make a return to the Division V state tournament in November.
Anna Miles-Crook, Catholic High
Miles-Crook finished in 6th place in the girl’s varsity event at the Sargent Memorial Invitational in Lafayette on Saturday, the best performance of any Teche Area athlete at the meet. Miles-Crook finished the race in 22:28, setting a sub-7.5 minute pace over the three-lap course.
Reese Molbert, Catholic High
With over 60 assists in the Lady Panthers’ wins over North Vermilion and Highland Baptist, Molbert proved to be the on-court general for Catholic High, directing attacks and spreading the offensive pressure to each of the CHS hitters.
SPORTS DIRECTOR
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.